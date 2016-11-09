Hospital district election results

Cuyuna Range

Incumbents beat challengers for two Cuyuna Range Hospital District seats. Fourteen votes separated long-time incumbent Earl Bedard beat Eric Heglund to represent Ironton. Bedard had 138 votes to Heglund's 124.

Rabbit Lake Township re-elected incumbent Al Ebnet by 116 votes to former state representative Kris Hasskamp's 85 votes.

Other candidates were not opposed.

• At large—Jonathan "Jon" Wittnebel, 3,912 votes.

• Deerwood—Danno F. Mahoney (incumbent), 155 votes.

• Deerwood Township—Brian S. Blom, 630 votes.

• Fifty Lakes—Richard Schiller (incumbent), 191 votes.

• Little Pine Township—David Kauphusman (incumbent), 27 votes.

The representative for Riverton is still unknown as no one ran for the seat but 17 write-ins were recorded. Fairfield Township also had no candidates running but it had seven write-ins.

Staples Area

Staples Area Hospital District Board elected seven who ran unopposed.

• Staples area—Robert M. Mueller, 2,838 votes.

• Motley—Lana Hansen, 216 votes.

• MeadowBrook Township—Billy Haehnel, 70 votes.

• Moose Lake Township—Linda Dietrich (incumbent), 45 votes.

• Poplar Township—Donald Sirucek (incumbent), 46 votes.

• Staples Township—Ronald Storbakken (incumbent), 248 votes

• Villard Township—Barbara V. Peterson (incumbent). 297 votes.