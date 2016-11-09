ELECTION 2016: Area school board election results

The other candidates in order of vote totals were Brian Orlowski with 1,284 votes, Renee D. Kostick with 1,141 votes, Tammy Wickstrom with 1,124 votes, Terry Nies with 898 votes, Ginny A. Lee with 852 votes, Todd Kukowski with 807 votes, Brian Smith with 707 votes, William A. Schmidt with 679 votes, Steve Moreland with 536 votes and Anthony R. Miller with 509 votes.

Bertha-Hewitt School District No. 786

School board (three seats): Voters elected all candidates as Sarah Baumgartner had 796 votes, Matthew Blashack had 760 votes and Russell F. VanDenheuvel had 679 votes with all 11 precincts reporting.

Browerville School District No. 787

School Board (three seats): All candidates were elected as Kelly Callahan had 801 votes, Keith Noska had 792 votes and Jodi Hillmer had 742 votes with all seven precincts reporting.

Cass Lake-Bena School District No. 115

With all 15 precincts reporting, the school board (four seats) vote leaders were David A. Yates with 781 votes, followed by Matt Erickson with 664 votes, Cindy Jackson Kingbird with 621 votes, Jamie Mitchell with 613 votes, Jennie Reyes with 613 votes, Jody DeVault with 583 votes, and Michael Reyes 531 votes.

Crosby-Ironton School District No. 182

School board (three seats): Joe Dwyer topped the field with 3,316 votes, followed by Abby Geotz (incumbent) with 2,985 votes, and Bob Sandin (incumbent) with 2,452 while Maurice Slepica (incumbent) was upset with 2,386 after all 25 precincts were reporting.

Little Falls School District No. 482

School board (three seats): All three candidates were elected—Julie LeMieur with 5,571 votes, Jay Spillum (incumbent) with 5,398 votes, Cathy Adamek (incumbent) with 5,272 after all 25 precincts were reporting.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle School District No. 2753

School board (four seats): All candidates were elected—Kelly Lemke with 2,368 votes, Chuck Wolf with 2,260, Linda Gohman with 2,205 votes, Stacy Lux with 2,092 after all 21 precincts were in.

Menahga School District No. 821

School board (three seats): Voters in 13 precincts elected three of five candidates with Julia Kicker leading the field with 1,201 votes, followed by Brad Goehrig with 1,052 votes and Jon Kangas with 956 votes. Curtis Hasbargen had 802 votes. Robert E. Smith had 592 votes.

Onamia School District No. 480

School board (three seats): Shelly Strecker gained the most votes with 1,374 votes followed by Lisa Anderson with 1,285 votes, and Virgil Wind was the third vote-getter to gain a seat on the board with 1,062 votes after the full 15 precincts reported in. Brian J. Barnett was fourth with 973 votes.

Pequot Lakes School District No. 186

School board (four seats): All candidates were elected with Curt Johnson (incumbent) gaining the most votes in 3,553 votes, followed by Mike Erholtz (incumbent) with 3,455 and Kim Bolz-Andolshek (incumbent) 3,258, Susan Mathison-Young (incumbent) with 3,240 votes after all 16 precincts were in.

Pierz School District No. 484

School board (three seats) voters had three of four candidates gaining seats. Joanne Broschofsky (incumbent) led the field with 1,739 votes, Steven Boser (incumbent) with 1,557 votes, Rick Sczublewski with 1,544 votes, and Robert Litke (incumbent) was in last place at 1,378 votes after all 20 precincts reported.

Pillager School District No. 116

School board (three seats): Voters elected three of five candidates as all 11 precincts reported in. Leading vote-getter was Scott Mudgett (incumbent) with 1,733 votes, followed by Shawn Hunstad (incumbent) with 1,328 votes. There was a close race for the third seat with two candidates separated by 12 votes as Brian Grimsley edged out Chad Koel (incumbent). Grimsley had 1,062 votes to Koel's 1,050. David Hietala was in fifth place with 1,017 votes.

Pine-River Backus School District No. 2174

School board (three seats): Voters elected three of four candidates leading with David Sheley (incumbent) with 2,461 votes, Chris Cunningham (incumbent) with 1,852 votes and Dawn Rubner with 1,698 votes. Jason Marcum was fourth with 1,547 votes after all 28 precincts reported.

Staples-Motley School District No. 2170

School board (three seats): Three of four candidates were elected with Chad Longbella leading the field with 3,025 votes, followed by Bryan Winkels with 2,769 votes and Greg Frisk with 2,298. Creig Dobson was last with 2,039 votes with all of the 26 precincts in.

Verndale School District No. 818

School board (three seats): All candidates were elected with Chris Youngbauer topping the field with 626 votes, Marcus Edin with 595 votes and Shyla Hess with 577 votes after a total of nine precincts reported.

Wadena-Deer Creek School District No. 2155

School board (three seats): Voters elected three of four candidates. Dan Lawson led with 2,099 votes, followed by Kent Schmidt (incumbent) with 1,964 votes, and Vince Hinojos with 1,836 votes. Ryan Damlo was fourth with 1,682 votes. All 21 precincts reported in.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District No. 113

School board (four seats): Six candidates were vying for four seats. Voters elected Lori J. Stein with 1,928 votes, Blake Nordin with 1,910 votes, Linda Arts with 1,877 votes and Victoria "Vicki" White with 1,782 votes. With all 22 precincts reporting, other candidates Tom Boege had 1,685 votes and Chris Cruse had 1,556 votes.