ELECTION 2016: District 5A: Bliss defeats incumbent Persell

Bliss, a Navy veteran, is a married father of four and grandfather of four, according to his website. Bliss, who works in technology management, and his wife Emily, an elementary school teacher, live in Pennington where they own Bliss Point Resort, a resort on the Cass Lake chain of lakes. He is also president of the Pennington Resort Association.

House District 5A covers northern Cass County, a portion of southeastern Beltrami County and southern Koochiching County.