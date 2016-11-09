ELECTION 2016: District 5A: Bliss defeats incumbent Persell
Republican Matt Bliss pulled in 53.87 percent of the vote and defeated DFL incumbent John Persell to represent House District 5A.
Bliss received 10,326 votes to Persell's 8,818 votes, or 46 percent.
Bliss, a Navy veteran, is a married father of four and grandfather of four, according to his website. Bliss, who works in technology management, and his wife Emily, an elementary school teacher, live in Pennington where they own Bliss Point Resort, a resort on the Cass Lake chain of lakes. He is also president of the Pennington Resort Association.
House District 5A covers northern Cass County, a portion of southeastern Beltrami County and southern Koochiching County.