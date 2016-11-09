Search
UPDATED: Nolan squeaks out victory in hotly contested 8th District

    ELECTION 2016: Part 2: Area cities round-up

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 6:21 a.m.

    City offices, Cass County

    Backus

    Mayor—Kurt Sawyer (incumbent), 70. Scott David Abbott, 24.

    City council (two seats)—Karl Flier (incumbent), 68. Tyler Smith, 65. Steven Braker (incumbent), 30.

    Bena

    Mayor—Patrick M. Rooney (incumbent), 20. Katiline Ash, 10.

    City council (two seats)—Bryan L. Finn (incumbent), 21. Stephanie Anwiler, 19.

    Cass Lake

    Mayor—Jerry D. Smith, 118. Richard Molash Sr., 50. Wayne Bohn (current council member), 41.

    City council (two seats)—Barbara Sproul, 118. Scott Reimer (incumbent), 103. Rene Wright, 85.

    City council special election—George L. Donnell (incumbent), 185.

    Chickamaw Beach

    Mayor—Bob Hobson, 50.

    City council (two seats) Douglas Barchus (incumbent), 56. Ed Henk, 50.

    Special election for city council—Michael Sandy (incumbent), 57.

    East Gull Lake

    Mayor—Dave Kavanaugh (incumbent), 591.

    City council (two seats)—Carol Demgen (incumbent), 498. Dennis Lang (incumbent), 457.

    Federal Dam

    Mayor—Dianne Zuelow Giffen (incumbent), 31.

    City council (three seats)—Emma Gillman, 32. Sheri K. Starr (incumbent), 28. Vince Voyak (incumbent), 28.

    Hackensack

    Mayor—Larry Ciha (incumbent), 117.

    City council (two seats)—Lee-Ann Marchwick, 115. Janice Pfarr, 101. Charlene Wilkes (incumbent), 74.

    Lake Shore

    Mayor—Kevin Egan, 548.

    City council (two seats)—Krista Knudsen (incumbent), 512. Wayne D. Anderson, 411.

    Longville

    Mayor—Floyd "Jocko" Kline (incumbent), 89.

    City council (two seats)—Nathan Tabaka (incumbent), 82.

    Motley

    Mayor—Al Yoder, 171. Amy Hutchison, 86.

    City council (two seats)— Steve Johnson, 155. Nate Douglas, 115. Robert L. Follis, 77.

    Pillager

    Mayor—Bret Mattheisen, 138. Sue Van Hal (incumbent), 73.

    City council (two seats)—LeRoy Smith (incumbent), 139. Paul Odenthal, 136.

    Pine River

    Mayor—Tamara Hansen (incumbent), 280.

    City council (two seats)—Troy Gregory (incumbent), 232. Tammy Hoppe (incumbent), 220.

    Remer

    Mayor—Mark Gravelle (incumbent), 149.

    City council (two seats)—Shem Daugherty, 124. Arlan Jensen (incumbent), 108.

    Special election for city council—Kaara Nilsson, 135.

    Walker

    Mayor—Jed Shaw (incumbent), 306. Carol Smith, 206.

    City council (two seats)—Gary Wilkening (incumbent), 338. Char Moore, 243. Erin Andrus Haefele (incumbent), 205. Jennifer Taylor, 123.

    City offices, Crow Wing County

    Crosby

    Mayor—James J. Hunter, 390. Joanna Lattery (incumbent), 338. Dusty Paul, 321.

    City council (two seats)—Ron Prushek (incumbent), 604. Jim Traylor, 453. Ed Vukelich, 428.

    Roger Bentley, 269.

    Emily

    Mayor—Roger "Buddy" Lund (incumbent), 414.

    City council (two seats)—Gerhart "Gary" Hanson (incumbent), 382. Bill Spiess, 307.

    City offices, Mille Lacs County

    Isle

    Mayor—Ernie Frie, 212. Rodney Schultz (incumbent), 204.

    City council (two seats)—Robert "Bob" Koelfgen, 238. Donald Dahlen, 215. Margie Christensen (incumbent), 187.

    Onamia

    Mayor—Marge Agnew (current council member), 235. Bill Hill (current council member), 82.

    City council (two seats) Christina Straw, 162. John Sammis, Jr., 112. Steven C. Zimmerman, 102. Shannon Nayquonabe, 72. Warren M. Johnson, 54.

    City offices, Todd County

    Eagle Bend

    City council (two seats)—Jessica Olson, 190. John Rachuy, 169.

    Hewitt

    Mayor—Juanita L. Mitchell. 65. Terry Melzer, 48.

    City council (two seats)—Donald Fitzgerald, 54. Alexander W. Weego, 51. Gloriann Bartels, 44.

    Jeannette Meszaros, 35. Trent Fore, 29.

    Long Prairie

    Mayor—Don Rasmussen (incumbent), 929.

    City council (two seats) Randy D. Mechels, 595. Lilah Gripne (incumbent), 573. James Ruiz (incumbent), 510.

    City council, special election for council member—Tony Towle (incumbent), 882.

    Staples

    Mayor—Chris Etzler (incumbent)

    City council, four seats—Douglas M. Case, Brian Fisher, Rachel Johnson, Charles Tester, Mary M. Theurer (incumbent)

    City offices, Wadena County

    Aldrich

    Mayor, no candidates filed.

    City council (two seats) no candidates filed.

    City clerk, no candidates filed.

    Menahga

    Mayor—Patrick Foss, 369. Jensine Kurtti, 272.

    City council (two seats)—Tim Ellingson, 452. Dennis Komulainen, 384.

    Special election for council member, Kim Rasmussen, 310. Maxine (Norman) McNeece, 309.

    Verndale

    Mayor—Raye Ludovissie, 198.

    City council (two seats)—Tara Erckenbrack, 134. Jim Ackerson, 122. Gary VanDam, 86. Jeremy Umland, 82.

    Wadena

    Mayor—George Deiss (incumbent), 1,530.

    City council (two seats)—Wade Miller, 1,236. Jessie Gibbs, 774. Toby Pierce, 700.

