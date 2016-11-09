ELECTION 2016: Part 2: Area cities round-up
City offices, Cass County
Backus
Mayor—Kurt Sawyer (incumbent), 70. Scott David Abbott, 24.
City council (two seats)—Karl Flier (incumbent), 68. Tyler Smith, 65. Steven Braker (incumbent), 30.
Bena
Mayor—Patrick M. Rooney (incumbent), 20. Katiline Ash, 10.
City council (two seats)—Bryan L. Finn (incumbent), 21. Stephanie Anwiler, 19.
Cass Lake
Mayor—Jerry D. Smith, 118. Richard Molash Sr., 50. Wayne Bohn (current council member), 41.
City council (two seats)—Barbara Sproul, 118. Scott Reimer (incumbent), 103. Rene Wright, 85.
City council special election—George L. Donnell (incumbent), 185.
Chickamaw Beach
Mayor—Bob Hobson, 50.
City council (two seats) Douglas Barchus (incumbent), 56. Ed Henk, 50.
Special election for city council—Michael Sandy (incumbent), 57.
East Gull Lake
Mayor—Dave Kavanaugh (incumbent), 591.
City council (two seats)—Carol Demgen (incumbent), 498. Dennis Lang (incumbent), 457.
Federal Dam
Mayor—Dianne Zuelow Giffen (incumbent), 31.
City council (three seats)—Emma Gillman, 32. Sheri K. Starr (incumbent), 28. Vince Voyak (incumbent), 28.
Hackensack
Mayor—Larry Ciha (incumbent), 117.
City council (two seats)—Lee-Ann Marchwick, 115. Janice Pfarr, 101. Charlene Wilkes (incumbent), 74.
Lake Shore
Mayor—Kevin Egan, 548.
City council (two seats)—Krista Knudsen (incumbent), 512. Wayne D. Anderson, 411.
Longville
Mayor—Floyd "Jocko" Kline (incumbent), 89.
City council (two seats)—Nathan Tabaka (incumbent), 82.
Motley
Mayor—Al Yoder, 171. Amy Hutchison, 86.
City council (two seats)— Steve Johnson, 155. Nate Douglas, 115. Robert L. Follis, 77.
Pillager
Mayor—Bret Mattheisen, 138. Sue Van Hal (incumbent), 73.
City council (two seats)—LeRoy Smith (incumbent), 139. Paul Odenthal, 136.
Pine River
Mayor—Tamara Hansen (incumbent), 280.
City council (two seats)—Troy Gregory (incumbent), 232. Tammy Hoppe (incumbent), 220.
Remer
Mayor—Mark Gravelle (incumbent), 149.
City council (two seats)—Shem Daugherty, 124. Arlan Jensen (incumbent), 108.
Special election for city council—Kaara Nilsson, 135.
Walker
Mayor—Jed Shaw (incumbent), 306. Carol Smith, 206.
City council (two seats)—Gary Wilkening (incumbent), 338. Char Moore, 243. Erin Andrus Haefele (incumbent), 205. Jennifer Taylor, 123.
City offices, Crow Wing County
Crosby
Mayor—James J. Hunter, 390. Joanna Lattery (incumbent), 338. Dusty Paul, 321.
City council (two seats)—Ron Prushek (incumbent), 604. Jim Traylor, 453. Ed Vukelich, 428.
Roger Bentley, 269.
Emily
Mayor—Roger "Buddy" Lund (incumbent), 414.
City council (two seats)—Gerhart "Gary" Hanson (incumbent), 382. Bill Spiess, 307.
City offices, Mille Lacs County
Isle
Mayor—Ernie Frie, 212. Rodney Schultz (incumbent), 204.
City council (two seats)—Robert "Bob" Koelfgen, 238. Donald Dahlen, 215. Margie Christensen (incumbent), 187.
Onamia
Mayor—Marge Agnew (current council member), 235. Bill Hill (current council member), 82.
City council (two seats) Christina Straw, 162. John Sammis, Jr., 112. Steven C. Zimmerman, 102. Shannon Nayquonabe, 72. Warren M. Johnson, 54.
City offices, Todd County
Eagle Bend
City council (two seats)—Jessica Olson, 190. John Rachuy, 169.
Hewitt
Mayor—Juanita L. Mitchell. 65. Terry Melzer, 48.
City council (two seats)—Donald Fitzgerald, 54. Alexander W. Weego, 51. Gloriann Bartels, 44.
Jeannette Meszaros, 35. Trent Fore, 29.
Long Prairie
Mayor—Don Rasmussen (incumbent), 929.
City council (two seats) Randy D. Mechels, 595. Lilah Gripne (incumbent), 573. James Ruiz (incumbent), 510.
City council, special election for council member—Tony Towle (incumbent), 882.
Staples
Mayor—Chris Etzler (incumbent)
City council, four seats—Douglas M. Case, Brian Fisher, Rachel Johnson, Charles Tester, Mary M. Theurer (incumbent)
City offices, Wadena County
Aldrich
Mayor, no candidates filed.
City council (two seats) no candidates filed.
City clerk, no candidates filed.
Menahga
Mayor—Patrick Foss, 369. Jensine Kurtti, 272.
City council (two seats)—Tim Ellingson, 452. Dennis Komulainen, 384.
Special election for council member, Kim Rasmussen, 310. Maxine (Norman) McNeece, 309.
Verndale
Mayor—Raye Ludovissie, 198.
City council (two seats)—Tara Erckenbrack, 134. Jim Ackerson, 122. Gary VanDam, 86. Jeremy Umland, 82.
Wadena
Mayor—George Deiss (incumbent), 1,530.
City council (two seats)—Wade Miller, 1,236. Jessie Gibbs, 774. Toby Pierce, 700.