Local GOP gathering and Trump reaction

1 / 5

Ben Duhn (left) and Joe Fabro react after hearing a projection that had Trump winning Wisconsin Tuesday at Gull Dam Brewing for the Republican election night gathering in Nisswa. Brainerd Dispatch/Kelly Humphrey 2 / 5

The crowd reacts to Donald Trump winning the election Wednesday at Gull Dam Brewing for the Republican election night gathering in Nisswa. Brainerd Dispatch/Kelly Humphrey 3 / 5

The crowd reacts after hearing numbers that had Trump in the lead in Michigan Tuesday at Gull Dam Brewing for the Republican election night gathering in Nisswa. Brainerd Dispatch/Kelly Humphrey 4 / 5