Trump wins big among lakes area voters

Donald Trump acquired enough electoral votes to win the presidency. In Minnesota, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, the state being one of 21 in which the Democratic nominee did so. Clinton won the national popular vote in a tight contest, acquiring 202,340 more votes than Trump. Clinton topped Trump statewide by a narrow 1.45 percent margin.

However, Trump carried the U.S. 8th District by a 15.49 percent margin, along with the majority of rural Minnesota. In Crow Wing County, Trump's victory was even more pronounced, as he took the county by about a 31 percent margin. Trump also took home sizeable victories in Brainerd and Baxter. He carried Brainerd by a 1,162-vote margin and Baxter by a 1,174-vote margin.

Trump won among voters in every other Crow Wing County city—in fact, he won the majority of votes in 62 of 64 voting precincts. He carried Crosby by a 187-vote margin, Crosslake by a 593-vote margin, Nisswa by a 379-vote margin and Pequot Lakes by a 397-vote margin. In small Gail Lake Township in northwestern Crow Wing County, Trump won 94 percent of the vote, 37-2.

Just three voting precincts in Crow Wing County bucked the trend of an overwhelming Trump victory. The only precinct in which the Clinton ticket won is a tiny one in Brainerd. Clinton won over voters there, 4-1. In Riverton, Clinton and Trump tied with 24 votes each. In Ward 2, Precinct 2 of Brainerd, which covers north Brainerd, Trump won but by a slim margin—289 votes to 269.

Trump won among voters in every county in the Brainerd Dispatch readership area. Among those, Aitkin County saw the slimmest margin of victory, with 59.76 percent of voters selecting Trump. Morrison County topped the area list, handing Trump a more than 73 percent victory among its voters.

Among third-party candidates, Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party performed the best on the state level and locally. Johnson was third among all presidential candidates in Crow Wing and Cass counties, and also among all voters in the U.S. 8th District. Evan McMullin of the Independence Party earned the votes of 53,028 of the state's voters and ranked fourth among all candidates. He earned the same ranking among 8th District voters and Crow Wing County voters, although fell to fifth in Cass County. Jill Stein of the Green Party took fourth in Cass.

Even if every person in Cass or Crow Wing counties voted for Clinton instead of a third-party or for a write-in, it still would not have been enough to overtake Trump's massive lead in those counties. The same could be said for all voters within the 8th District.

Conversely, if everyone in Minnesota who voted third-party or write-in instead cast a vote for Trump, he would have won the state.

---

**UPDATE**

This story was updated to remove geographically specific information that the Brainerd Dispatch determined identified voters' preferences too specifically.

Statewide

Hillary Clinton, Democratic Party—1,363,741 votes or 46.41 percent

Donald Trump, Republican Party—1,320,998 votes or 44.96 percent

Gary Johnson, Libertarian Party—112,778 votes or 3.84 percent

Evan McMullin, Independence Party—53,028 votes or 1.8 percent

Jill Stein, Green Party—36,921 votes or 1.26 percent

Dan R. Vacek, Legal Marijuana Now—11,276 votes or .38 percent

Darrell Castle, Constitution Party—9,454 votes or .32 percent

Alyson Kennedy, Socialist Workers Party—1,668 votes or .06 percent

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente, American Delta Party—1,428 votes or .05 percent

Write-in—27,113 votes or .92 percent

Total of third party or write-in—253,666 votes or 8.6 percent

U.S. Congressional 8th District

Trump—194,778 votes or 53.76 percent

Clinton—138,670 votes or 38.27 percent

Johnson—12,618 votes or 3.48 percent

McMullin—5,346 votes or 1.48 percent

Stein—4,543 votes or 1.25 percent

Vacek—1,690 votes or .47 percent

Castle—1,354 votes or .37 percent

Kennedy—197 votes or .05 percent

De La Fuente—163 votes or .04 percent

Write-in—2,983 or .82 percent

Total of third party or write-in—28,894 votes or 7.9 percent

Crow Wing County

Trump—22,287 votes or 62.18 percent

Clinton—10,982 votes or 30.64 percent

Johnson—1,174 votes or 3.28 percent

McMullin—498 votes or 1.39 percent

Stein—311 votes or .87 percent

Castle—145 votes or .4 percent

Vacek—139 votes or .39 percent

De La Fuente—19 votes or .05 percent

Kennedy—13 votes or .04 percent

Write-in—274 votes or .76 percent

Total of third party or write-in—2,573 votes or 7.1 percent

Cass County

Trump—9,982 votes or 62.39 percent

Clinton—4,949 votes or 30.93 percent

Johnson—414 votes or 2.59 percent

Stein—212 votes or 1.33 percent

McMullin—196 votes or 1.23 percent

Vacek—62 or .39 percent

Castle—54 or .34 percent

Kennedy—10 or .06 percent

De La Fuente—6 or .04 percent

Write-in—114 votes or .71 percent

Total of third party or write-in—1,068 votes or 6.6 percent

Backus

Trump—56 votes

Clinton—33 votes

Baxter

Trump—2,833 votes

Clinton—1,659 votes

Brainerd

Trump—3,194 votes

Clinton—2,032 votes

Breezy Point

Trump—969 votes

Clinton—419 votes

Chickamaw Beach

Trump—40 votes

Clinton—30 votes

Crosby

Trump—606 votes

Clinton—419 votes

Crosslake

Trump—1,058 votes

Clinton—465 votes

Cuyuna

Trump—87 votes

Clinton—54 votes

Deerwood

Trump—136 votes

Clinton—71 votes

East Gull Lake

Trump—458 votes

Clinton—205 votes

Emily

Trump—367 votes

Clinton—143 votes

Fifty Lakes

Trump—217 votes

Clinton—82 votes

First Assessment District

Trump—2,153 votes

Clinton—969 votes

Fort Ripley

Trump—27 votes

Clinton—4 votes

Garrison

Trump—54 votes

Clinton—26 votes

Hackensack

Trump—92 votes

Clinton—78 votes

Ironton

Trump—151 votes

Clinton—104 votes

Jenkins

Trump—129 votes

Clinton—42 votes

Lake Shore

Trump—483 votes

Clinton—197 votes

Longville

Trump—73 votes

Clinton—26 votes

Manhattan Beach

Trump—27 votes

Clinton—11 votes

Motley

Trump—186 votes

Clinton—65 votes

Nisswa

Trump—811 votes

Clinton—432 votes

Pequot Lakes

Trump—749 votes

Clinton—352 votes

Pillager

Trump—150 votes

Clinton—49 votes

Pine River

Trump—245 votes

Clinton—93 votes

Aitkin County

Trump—5,516 votes or 59.76 percent

Clinton—3,134 votes or 33.95 percent

Mille Lacs County

Trump—8,340 votes or 64.07 percent

Clinton—3,709 votes or 28.5 percent

Morrison County

Trump—12,925 votes or 73.38 percent

Clinton—3,637 votes or 20.65 percent

Todd County

Trump—8,485 votes or 70.75 percent

Clinton—2,783 votes or 23.21 percent

Wadena County

Trump—4,846 votes or 69.75 percent

Clinton—1,687 votes or 24.28 percent