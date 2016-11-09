Poston feels humbled in District 9A win

Results for the district, consisting of 71 precincts, came in late, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Poston, running for the GOP, had 13,293 votes or 68.52 percent of the votes; while his opponent Meg Litts, running for the DFL, had 6,076 votes or 31.32 percent of the votes. There were 31 write-in votes. Poston will replace retiring Rep. Mark Anderson, R-Lake Shore, who decided not to run for re-election.

Poston, who stayed up throughout the night watching the results come in, said, "I'm really tired, but feeling really good.

"I'm very happy, obviously with the results. Wish it wouldn't have taken so long, but all is good ... It's really a humbling experience when you see you won a precinct. When you see you have the people in that precinct, in that county, in the community behind you, it really is quite a humbling experience."

Poston, 58, is co-owner of 3 Cheers Hospitality, which includes Prairie Bay, Sherwood Forest Lodge and Lost Lake Lodge Restaurant. He said he had a lot of support through election night as they had a gathering at Sherwood Forest, where Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa,—both who were re-elected—and other supporters were present.

"It was electric and the room was really charged up," Poston said. "The Republicans did well. I feel very blessed to be selected for this position and very excited to be going to St. Paul, getting to work. I'm actually going tomorrow for orientation ... I'm looking forward to representing the people in District 9A and in the state of Minnesota."

District 9A represents the first state seat Poston sought. Poston has served on the Lake Shore City Council as a past member and the current mayor. Poston will serve as the city's mayor to the end of the year. Kevin Egan was elected mayor Tuesday night with 548 votes. Egan ran unopposed.

Poston said running for a state set is a lot of work, but he enjoyed every minute of it.

"I really appreciate the support and confidence the voters have in me and I will work very hard to represent the needs of the district," Poston said.

Litts said both she and Poston ran a "clean race of integrity." This race was the first time Litts has run for a public office and said they did their best.

"I am convinced, the reasons why all of us, the candidates, run is because we are passionate about making a difference," Litts said. "Sometimes it is on one particular area, but many times it is really about serving the public good. What I know is whether or not we have a title or position in the Legislature we can still continue to be great advocates for the people of our region and that is exactly what I intend to do."

Litts, 49, who is the director of Discovery Woods Montessori School in Brainerd, said running for a future office in politics is an option she would consider.

When asked what she would like voters to know, she said: "For those who are feeling disheartened or frustrated by the results ... remember we all really do have the ability, that is the way our government is built. It's built on the idea we are the government of the people, by the people and for the people so we all truly still have that opportunity in our own influences to make a difference."