Art born with the spin of a wheel, the stroke of a brush and the click of a lens will be on display, available to ponder and procure. The artists who live and work in the late Gothic revival building that for more than 70 years housed classrooms for Brainerd's pre-teens will host a holiday open house Saturday. The event will mark the 10th anniversary of the building's renewed purpose as an affordable living community for artists alongside commercial studio space.

Its history as an arts center is marked by a struggle to bring it to fruition, the growing pains of searching for a purpose and a hopeful gaze toward its future. The people who pour bits of themselves into creating art within the building's walls wish to share that passion with a community they believe benefits from a place like Franklin.

"Whatever one's interests are in life—whether you are a consumer of things artistic or things cultural or not—the fact is, having the opportunities and the energy and the creative people that go with the arts who also do other things in the community, are parts of churches and clubs, adds to the community as a whole," said John Erickson, photographer and proprietor of Art Matters studio on the building's second floor. "This building has that potential."

Structure: saved

In the massive brown brick building on the edge of north Brainerd, three galleries featuring artists from down the street and across the country and globe are free and open to the public on any given day. In the same space, new art is in process—in the minds and hands of its creators. Wandering the halls can yield a peek at that creative process with mediums ranging from quilting to yarn to jewelry to watercolor.

"We share tools, we share skill sets, we share ideas, we get excited about stuff together," said HollyRose McKnight, a resident of the building and jewelry maker at Rare Birds studio. "One person's cool project that they're excited about can propagate this excitement for everybody else. You can't just have that by yourself at home when you're alone."

A free stay at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge near Deerwood may have been the difference between this free-range collaboration blossoming or dying on the vine, if you ask Paul Bloom. Bloom is a potter who rents commercial studio space, Franklin Pottery, to create his art and sell his wares. He also was the man responsible for managing the use of the building once its life as a junior high school ended.

Fresh off a failed community effort seeking voter approval for a new auditorium at Brainerd High School—in which a referendum failed by fewer than 15 votes—Bloom and others involved in local arts advocacy organization The Crossing Arts Alliance turned their gaze toward 90,000 square feet of unused space at Franklin.

Bloom was the community education director for the Brainerd School District at the time and saw potential in the beautifully crafted building with structural integrity. Several community meetings brought together people interested in preserving the space rather than tearing it down. It was at one of those meetings where Bloom learned about Artspace, an organization with Minnesota roots developing live/work spaces for artists throughout the country.

A suggestion from Jack Ruttger, who served on the board of The Crossing Arts Alliance at the time, to offer a free weekend stay to parties interested in purchasing and developing the space came to mind when Bloom was on the phone with Artspace representatives soon thereafter. Bloom said the man on the phone sounded disinterested in the Brainerd building—until he played the Ruttger's card. The offer enticed the representatives enough to make the trip.

"They walked in and I took them through the building," Bloom recalled. "They changed their tune. It was one of those lucky things ... and then they decided they were interested."

Finding a buyer for the building was but one cog in the machine of bringing the facility to life. Bloom and Evelyn Matthies, well-known local painter and active member of The Crossing Arts Alliance with a studio on the first floor, both recalled experiencing resistance every step of the way. Matthies was retired from teaching art to more than 9,000 students over 30 years at Central Lakes College, and devoted much of her time toward advocating on behalf of the building with a precarious future.

"I worked day and night," Matthies said. "I didn't have any other job, so of course I worked really hard."

Matthies described that work as presenting the idea to more than a dozen organizations and attending Brainerd City Council meetings, where the work of convincing council members of the value of an arts center superseded neighborhood concerns was difficult.

"We had to convince the city to allow us to buy it, not destroy it," Matthies said. "I think people were tired of the fact that the Paramount Theater had been torn down, and the (Northern Pacific Railway) depot. ... There were enough people that had been hanging in with the arts."

What ultimately tipped the scales, Matthies said, was Artspace's commitment to purchase the property for $1 million after it secured federal support to offer affordable housing.

"We were so pleased we would have a building of our own," Matthies said. "The acceptance by the community has been a really good thing. And they could see a need for it."

A way forward

In the decade since, renovations divided the space into a residential section including 25 apartments and a commercial section, with space available for artists and art-related organizations to rent. The Crossing Arts Alliance calls one of those spaces home, with room for its administrative space, a gallery and gift shop. Also housed there is marketing firm Red House Media, a dance studio, yoga studio and dozens of rooms dedicated to single artists and shared work spaces.

A proposed addition to the arts center has many in the building excited about the possibilities it could unlock for public exposure. Jessica and Jesse Bleichner are seeking a conditional use permit and a zoning change to pursue a small-batch brewery in a large, currently vacant space. The Local Artisan Brewery, or The LAB, would feature homemade beers, sodas and a limited food menu, while also providing a performing arts stage. Jessica Bleichner told the Brainerd Dispatch this summer they intend to collaborate with other artists in the building, and a proposal to the city's planning and zoning commission mentioned the opportunity for patrons to create art in the space.

Having a destination such as The LAB in the arts center would draw people during a regular, predictable set of hours—something other artists seeking to sell their art could capitalize on, Bloom said. Many artists already coordinate the opening of their spaces with performing arts events in the auditorium, such as the musical variety show The Geritol Frolics and the Stage North Theatre Company.

"The more different things we have here to draw people, to get them in here, to get them coming through, more activities, more events—somebody has got to orchestrate that," Bloom said.

Cultivating a regular flow of customers and art admirers has traditionally been difficult for the arts center for various reasons, depending upon whom is asked. The annual open house is the one time each year patrons can predict whether they can shop for art, and restrictions on advertising due to zoning requirements makes that terrain more difficult to navigate.

Photographer Erickson, whose studio space is in a classroom he once learned in as a ninth-grader, pointed to several obstacles to the facility growing in that way. These included the inability of many of the artists to ensure their spaces will be open at specific times. Most have other jobs and the cost of hiring an employee to staff a retail space is prohibitive for the proverbial "struggling artist," he noted.

"The facility has not yet reached that critical mass that I think it has the potential to," Erickson said. "It's a challenge to meet other costs, much less hire somebody when the traffic might not bear it."

Erickson said another challenge to the arts center is its location—both within a neighborhood offset from other shops, and within Brainerd itself, which he said struggles with a stagnant-feeling retail scene.

"We don't have the hordes of people that are on foot moving from store to store in quaint Nisswa," Erickson said. "This gets us back to the downtown sorts of issues. What are our challenges with downtown Brainerd? Well, we can all list them. What are the solutions?"

Bloom pointed to a rather leaderless group structure within the building, and perhaps a bit of complacency among the longtime tenants for which the facility is serving its purpose. He included himself in that group, noting it was easy for him to take a back seat after fighting so hard for the facility at its birth.

"It would take some leadership and somebody that was willing to kind of take on that responsibility," Bloom said. "It's just a matter of that spark to get it off the ground and to get somebody or a group to feel the same way and be willing to move forward, because there's just this little bit of apathy."

A passion for the arts

Despite a challenging path toward taking the facility to the next level of a retail destination, Erickson said the ebbs and flows over the years have brought Franklin to an "upswing" period.

"I am optimistic, and I am impressed by the tenants who have taken a lot of initiative," Erickson said. "They've done a number of things that involve a sense of involvement and commitment. I give credit to those people for doing unique and positive things."

Among those is McKnight, a leader on the Franklin Action Committee. The committee organizes the open house event and spearheads the self-promotion of other events in the gallery spaces. McKnight coordinates the recently renamed Open City Gallery, which features art created by residents alongside art submitted from near and far. Formerly known as the Residents' Gallery, it was headed for five years by Marty Nelson. Nelson, who is a resident, turned it from a room for residents' art into a gallery with cache in the statewide art scene.

Nelson's main project now is the New Bohemian Gallery, which is a juried gallery garnering submissions from across the country and world. In addition to managing the gallery space, Nelson is a mixed media collage artist. His parents also live in Franklin, and his father Mitchell Nelson creates paintings in a studio space next door to the gallery.

"It is a great community of artists here," Nelson said. "It's always fun hanging out with people, and to be able to work with them and share ideas and bounce stuff off."

McKnight said in the four years she's lived and worked at Franklin, she's seen a lot of progression toward increasing awareness of the plethora of offerings for the art-curious. She and Nelson want to continue that momentum.

"We need artists for filling up these spaces," Nelson said. "For us, to have more people will help with things also. A lot of this stuff is all put on by a small group of people in order to make things run around here."

Although it's difficult and at times discouraging, advancing the arts is a labor of love for so many with connections to Franklin.

"I wouldn't be surviving in this town if it weren't for this place," McKnight said. "It's just opened a lot of doors and enabled just the best kinds of connections and friendships and creative space to develop my skill and promote my work."

Matthies sees art as connected to nearly everything in life, and the arts center serves as the physical space allowing those connections to form.

"Nobody ever thought art was connected to anything except looking at a painting," Matthies said. "But it helps you, if you are trying to create something new and different. It goes on forever and ever. In fact, I think one time I put down 89 reasons why you should take art. ... There isn't anything that you can bring up that I cannot make a case for having a background in art."

SIDEBAR

If you go

Franklin Arts Center 10th Annual Holiday Open House

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday.

1001 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

Event will feature gifts, artwork and crafts from local artisans, along with prize drawings from local businesses. Live music, dancing and singing performances will occur throughout the day. Coffee, food and adult beverages from Coco Moon and The Woods will be available.