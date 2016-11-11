B. Consent calendar - Notice to the public — All items here listed are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be acted on by one motion. There will be no separate discussion on these items unless a citizen or councilmember so requests:

1. Regular Council Meeting Minutes of October 10, 2016

2. Budget Workshop Meeting Minutes of October 24, 2016

3. City — Month End Revenue Report dated October 2016

4. City — Month End Expenditures Report dated October 2016

5. 10/31/16 Preliminary Budget to Actual Analysis

6. Pledged Collateral Statement dated October 31, 2016

7. Remove Park Employee from Probation Status Effective 10/17/16 and Move from Step 8 to Step 9 on AFSCME Union Contract

8. Adjust Layoff Date of Park Employee from 12/1/16 to 12/9/16

9. Police Report for Crosslake — October 2016

10. Police Report for Mission Township — October 2016

11. Fire Department Report — October 2016

12. EDA Meeting Minutes of October 5, 2016

13. Monthly Planning & Zoning Statistics

14. Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting Minutes of September 23, 2016

15. Waste Partners Recycling Report for September 2016

16. Resolution Regarding Unpaid Sewer Charges

17. Resolution Accepting Donations

18. Approval to Order 2017 Ford Police Interceptor from Nelson Auto Center at a Cost of $27,000.95 to be Paid in 2017

19. Resolution Authorizing Participation in the PERA Police and Fire Plan for Anton Marks

20. Letter dated November 1, 2016 from Crow Wing Power Re: Vegetation Management Project on Anchor Point Road

21. Letter dated November 8, 2016 from WSN Re: 2016 Street Improvements — Partial Payment Estimate No. 1 to Tri-City Paving

22. Letter dated November 9, 2016 from WSN Re: Acceptance of Addi Lane in Whitefish Business Park

23. Bills for Approval

C. Critical issues

1. Memo dated November 9, 2016 from Char Nelson Re: Canvass of Election Results (Council Action-Motion)

2. Letter from Jim Lowe of 36572 Pine Bay Drive Re: Lake Access

D. Public forum - No action will be taken on any of the issues raised. If appropriate, the issues will be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. Each speaker is given a three minute time limit.

E. Mayor's report

1. Dean Fitch — Update on MN Design Team Project

2. Memo dated November 3, 2016 Re: Commission Resignation

F. City administrator's report

1. Draft Request for Proposal for Comprehensive Plan Update and Request to Move Forward with Advertising (Council Action-Motion)

2. Memo dated November 10, 2016 Re: Non-Contract Employee Wage/Benefit Adjustment Proposal (Council Action-Motion)

3. Memo dated November 10, 2016 Re: 2017 Consulting Fees

4. Memo dated November 10, 2016 from City Clerk Re: Liquor License Ownership Change for Zorbaz of Cross Lake, Inc. (Council Action-Motion)

5. Update on Maintenance of Town Square Roads

6. Mike Lyonais — 2017 Proposed Tax Rates from Crow Wing County

G. Commission reports

1. Economic Development Authority

a. Sheila Haverkamp and Char Kinzer — BLAEDC Unified Fund

b. Resolution Relating to the Transfer of Rural Utilities Service Funds to Crow Wing Cooperative Power & Light Company (Council Action-Motion)

2. Park and Recreation/Library

a. Staff Report dated November 3, 2016 from Jon Henke (Council Information)

3. Public safety

a. City of Crosslake Use of Body-Worn Cameras Policy (Discussion)

H. City attorney report

I. Old business

J. New business

K. Public forum - No action will be taken on any of the issues raised. If appropriate, the issues will be placed on the agenda of a future council meeting. Speaker must state their name and address. Each speaker is given a three minute time limit.

L. Adjourn

Brainerd Public Schools

Canvassing and regular school board

Meets 6 p.m. Monday

Washington Educational Services Building

804 Oak St., Brainerd

1. Canvassing meeting

2. Call the meeting to order and roll call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District General Election

5. Adjourn

6. Regular school board meeting

7. Call the meeting to order and roll call

8. Approval of the agenda as presented / amended

9. District Recognitions

A. Thank you Reichert Bus Company for the generous use of a bus driver and bus transporting veterans from the Senior Center to the high school for the Veteran's Day Program.

B. Congratulations to the Girls Cross Country Team. They are the Section 8AA Runner-ups and State Qualifiers.

C. Congratulations to the Girls Soccer Team. They are the Central Lakes Conference Champions.

D. Congratulations to Matt Cherne - Cross Country State Qualifier

E. Thank you to Joe Koman, Nisswa teacher, for all his efforts with the 2nd Annual Socktober event. This year Nisswa elementary school collected 700 pair of socks for local Brainerd lakes area charities.

F. Thank you to all the Nisswa area businesses for their participation in the annual Nisswa Halloween Parade. The event is fun for all and the local support is so appreciated.

G. Congratulations to Kylie Lange (Softball - MSUM), Jillian Ewald (Softball - St. Benedict), and Julia Wallace (Swimming - MSUM) for signing, on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, with their respective colleges to compete on college athletics. Go Warriors!

10. Public Input

11. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Board Meeting - October 10, 2016

12. Consent Calendar

A. Non-Teaching Employee Resignations

B. New Non-Teaching Employees

C. Leaves

D. Gifts & Grants Approval

E. Ratify Payment of Bills

13. Site Reports/Communications

A. BHS Presentation - Richelle Bjork, Jessica Ernster, Katie Jobe, and Patrick Kennedy

B. The Center Annual Plant Sale - DeAnn Barry

C. CTC 25-Year Fiber Agreement Update - Kevin Larson

14. New Business

A. For Action

1) Request approval for a .5 FTE Native American & Student Supports Liaison position, which aligns with current intervention structures.

2) Approval of Final Comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan

3) Approval Recommendation of the FY16 Audit Report

4) 2nd Reading of Policy 721 - Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources

5) Approve revised policies as per MSBA / MASA recent updates

a. 401 - Equal Employment Opportunity

b. 402 - Disability Nondiscrimination Policy

c. 404 - Employment Background Checks

d. 405 - Veteran's Preference

e. 406 - Public and Private Personnel Data

f. 407 - Employee Right to Know - Exposure to Hazardous Substances

g. 410 - Family and Medical Leave Policy

h. 413 - Harassment and Violence

i. 414 - Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect, Physical, or Sexual Abuse

j. 415 - Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults

k. 416 - Drug and Alcohol Testing

l. 417 - Chemical Use and Abuse

m. 418 - Drug-Free Workplace / Drug-Free School

n. 420 - Students and Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases and Certain Other Communicable Disease and Infectious Conditions

o. 524 - Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy

6) Policies to be Retired / Discontinued

a. AFC - Administrator Appraisal

(1) Replaced with MSBA #304 - Superintendent Contract, Duties and Evaluation

b. BC - Organization of the School Board

(1) Replaced with MSBA #201 - Legal Status of the School Board, #202 - School Board Officers, #203 - Operation of the School Board, and #203.5 School Board Meeting Agenda

7) Approval for Deep Portage Field Trip - Garfield Elementary

8) NJPA Annual Board Election Nomination

B. Informational

1) Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Report - Reed Campbell

2) Curriculum Report - Tim Murtha

3) Business Services' Report - Steve Lund

4) Superintendent's Report - Laine Larson

15. Committee Reports

A. Facilities Committee - Minutes from October 28, 2016 - Chris Robinson

B. Finance/Insurance Committee - Minutes from November 1, 2016 - Reed Campbell

16. Future Board & Committee Meetings

A. Special School Board Meeting - Facilities - Nov. 29, 4 p.m.

B. Regular Board Meeting - Dec. 12, 6 p.m.

C. Special Re-organizational Meeting - TBD

D. Regular Board Meeting - Jan. 9, 2017, 6 p.m.

17. Other business

18. Adjourn

Pillager Board of Education

Meets 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

Superintendent's office

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Canvass Election Results

4. Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates

5. Adjournment

Facilities Committee Meeting

Pillager Board of Education

Meets 7:45 a.m. Tuesday

Superintendent's Office

I. Call to Order

II. Review Elementary Feedback Regarding Proposals

III. Ehlers Inclusion on Financial Impact and Timeline

IV. CTC Technology Information for Bond

V. Request for Information

VI. Adjourn

Airport Commission

Meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday

Airport Conference Room

1. Call to Order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Review and Approval of Agenda.

4. Consent Calendar. (Note: All matters listed in this form are considered routine by the Commission and will all be enacted in one motion in the form listed below.)

Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of October 20, 2016, with Financial Report of September 2016, as Distributed.

Suggested action: Motion to approve Consent Calendar.

5. Approval to Pay Bills.

6. Public Forum. (Time limits may be imposed.) (5 minutes)

7. Discussion/Action — Sewer/Water Connections.

8. Reports

A. Airport Director.

1. Monthly Metrics.

B. Consulting Engineer.

1. Master Plan Update/ALP.

2. Sewer/Water Extension.

3. Pavement Rehabilitation Design.

9. Old Business.

A. General Aviation Redevelopment.

10. New business.

A. Discussion of Items Which Developed After Publication of Agenda.

11. Next Meeting Date — Dec. 15, 9:30 a.m.

12. Adjournment.

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday

City Hall Council Chambers

BRAINERD PLANNING COMMISSION

1. Call to Order

2. Approval/Amendment of Agenda

3. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting held on October 19, 2016 and the Workshop on October 19, 2016

4. New business

City of Brainerd, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 on behalf of Brainerd Public Utilities, 8027 Highland Scenic Road, Baxter, MN 56425 Conditional Use Permit (CUP) request to permit using riprap to stabilize a steep slope adjacent to the City of Brainerd owned hydroelectric dam at 1801 Mill Avenue Brainerd, MN 56401

5. Public forum — Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Planning Commission — Time limits may be imposed

6. Old business

Short Term Rental (previously called Vacation Rental By Owner) Ordinance Draft Discussion

7. Commissioners' Questions/Comments

8. City Planner's Report

9. Adjourn to Workshop in 2nd Floor Conference Room

Discuss proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendment regarding cell towers

Nisswa City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Wednesday

Call to order — Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion.

A. Approve minutes of October 19, 28, and November 14, 2016

B. Accept Donation from Lake Hubert Women's Club to Fire Dept/First Responders

C. Accept $5,000 Donation from Nisswa Legion to Park & Rec

D. Accept $2,500 Donation from Nisswa Lions to Park & Rec

E. Community Center Agreement Changes

F. Leave of Absence Request — Terry Fischer

G. Accept Resignations of Spirits Employees

H. Nisswa PTO Raffle Request — April 1, 2017

I. Purchase Wastewater Fund CDs

J. Presentation of Claims

Open Forum

Reports

Police Chief

Fire Chief

Liquor Department

Planning & Zoning Admin.

Park & Rec

Public Works

City Attorney

City Engineer

New business

A. H.A.R.T. Request for Cat Ordinance

B. TIF District 1-10 Discussion

C. Outdoor Movie Equipment Purchase

D. Certify Delinquent Sewer Accounts

E. Certify Delinquent Professional Fees

F. Classification to "Non-Conservation" and Future Sale of Tax Forfeited Lands

G. Steering Committee for Comprehensive Plan

H. NJPA Annual Board Election Nominations

I. Certify Election Results

J. Edna Lake Road Discussion

Old business

A. Closed meeting — Review Confidential Appraisal Data and Develop/Consider Purchase of Property

Council reports

A. Mayor

B. Council Members

Announcements

Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday

Baxter City Hall

13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council Minutes from November 1, 2016 (pp. 5-6).

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from November 1, 2016 (pp. 7).

C. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report (Addendum A).

D. Accept the Utilities Commission Minutes from November 2, 2016 (pp. 10-31).

1. Approve the DeChantal Excavating Two Year Snow Removal Contract (pp. 32).

2. Accept the Mattress Firm Development Project and release the InSite Development Bond No. 1137924 contingent on submittal of the as-built drawings (pp. 33-36).

3. Approve the Northwoods Drive Development Traffic Study (pp.37-65).

4. Approve the Fruth Property Site Plan Traffic Review as an amendment to the Excelsior Road Transportation Supplemental Traffic Analysis No. 2. (pp. 66-69).

5. Approve the street light request on the 90º corner of Franklin Drive (pp. 70-71).

6. Approve the Dakota Supply Group Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $100,362.13 for the 2016 Fixed Network Water Meter Replacement Project (pp. 72-78).

7. Approve the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 5 in the amount of $30,070.21 for the 2015 Fairview Road Improvements Project (pp. 79-81).

8. Approve the Bolton & Menk Agreement for Professional Engineering Services Fee Amendment Request for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project in the increased amount of $23,564 (pp. 82-83).

9. Approve the Anderson Brothers Change Order No. 3 in the increased amount of $9,728.60 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project (pp. 84-85).

10. Approve the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $277,237.85 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project (pp. 86-88).

11. Approve the Bolton & Menk Proposal for Engineering Services for the 2017 Sealcoat Project in the not to exceed amount of $43,000 (pp. 89-92).

12. Approve the Tri-City Paving Change Order No. 3 in the increased amount of $5,417.50 for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project (pp. 93-94).

13. Approve the Tri-City Paving Final Pay Estimate No. 4 in the amount of $48,935.79 for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project contingent on the roller marks on Cedardale Lane have been repaired (pp. 95-100).

14. Approve the R.L. Larson Excavating Change Order No. 4 in the increased amount of $18,524.10 for the 2015 Dellwood Drive and Novotny Road, Inglewood Drive and Independence Road Improvements Project (pp. 101-114).

15. Approve the R.L. Larson Excavating Partial Pay Estimate No. 7 in the amount of $59,112.12 for the 2015 Dellwood Drive & Novotny Road, Inglewood Drive and Independence Road Improvements Project (pp. 115-124).

16. Approve the WSN Proposal for Electrical Engineering Services for ARC Flash Evaluation for the City of Baxter Water and sanitary Sewer Utilities in the Lump Sum of $14,450 (pp. 125-130).

17. Approve the WSN Agreement for Professional Services for the 2021 Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing STP Funding Assistance in the lump sum amount of $2,450 (pp. 131-135).

18. Approve the WSN Proposal for the 2017 Excelsior Road Feasibility Report from Inglewood Drive to Forest Drive in the Not to Exceed amount of $9,880 (pp. 136-142).

19. Approve the WSN Agreement for Professional Services for the 2016 Excelsior Road Roundabout Preliminary Survey in the Not to Exceed amount of $14,750 (pp. 143-149).

E. Adopt Resolution 2016-087, Reauthorizing Membership in the 4M Fund (pp. 150-152).

F. Accept Market Study Completed by Springsted (pp. 153-154).

G. Authorize Execution of Special Assessment Agreement for Lots 1 thru 4 & 25 thru 27 Block 2 Johnson's Addition to Baxter (pp. 155-161).

H. Elect Not to Waive the Monetary Limits on Municipal Tort Liability Established by State Statutes with the 2017 LMCIT Insurance Renewal (pg. 162).

I. Accept Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes from November 9, 2016 (pp. 163-169).

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

A. City Administrator Search Process (pp. 170-186).

B. Planning and Zoning Actions

1. Adopt Resolution 2016-091 approving a Preliminary and Final Plat of Mills Addition to Baxter and Resolution 2016-092 and Resolution 2016- 093 approving Conditional Use Permits for two principal uses on a single lot and joint access/parking/lighting, and Variances for: 1) drive isle and parking setbacks; 2) structure setbacks; and 3) impervious surface coverage for properties located at 14138, 14086 and 14114 Dellwood Drive (pp. 187-192).

2. Adopt Resolution 2016-094 approving Conditional Use Permits for two drive through businesses and for joint access/parking to allow the development of two, multi-tenant retail buildings named Northwoods Crossing located at 15146 Dellwood Drive and the adjacent vacant lot to the south (pp. 193-195).

3. Approve architectural plans for Northwoods Crossing located at 15146 Dellwood Drive (pp. 196-197).

4. Approve revised architectural plans for HJ Development located at 13499 Elmwood Drive, South of Costco (pp. 198-200).

C. Accept the Abstract of Votes Cast in the Precincts of Baxter for the election held November 8, 2016 and declare the results of the election (pp. 201-207).

D. Certification of Delinquent Utility Bills, Invoices, and Abatements (pp. 208-210).

1. Public Hearing at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter

2. Consider Adoption of Resolution 2016-088, Adopting Assessments for Unpaid Delinquent Utility Bills, Invoices, and Abatement Charges

E. Sale of $2,310,000 G.O. Improvement Bonds, Series 2016

1. Adopt Resolution 2016-089, Providing for the Issuance and Sale of $2,310,000 General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2016 (pp. 211-231).

2. Adopt Resolution 2016-090, Setting Special Assessment Terms and Interest Rate on 2016 Improvement Projects (pp. 232-235).

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

9. City Administrator's Report

10. City Attorney's Report

A. Closed Session, Labor Negotiations, Minnesota Statute 13D.03

11. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room, 2nd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

1. 9 a.m. Revision to First Assessment District One Time Maintenance Policy — Jory Danielson, Highway Department Maintenance Supervisor

2. 9:30 a.m. Introduction and Update on Airport Projects — Steven Wright, Airport Director

3. 10 a.m. Mississippi Headwaters Board, Potential Land Acquisition for Swanson Property — Tim Terrill, MHB Executive Director and Bob McGillivray, TPL Representative

For more information, call 218-824-1067.

Crow Wing County committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, General Election Canvass Board, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

9 a.m. Tuesday, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

3 p.m. Tuesday, Historical Society Committee, Crow Wing County Museum

5 p.m. Tuesday, Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Region Five Transportation Advisory Committee, NJPA, Staples

4 p.m. Wednesday, Fire Advisory Board, Brainerd Fire Department Training Room

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Commission, Airport Conference Room

10 a.m. Thursday, Region Five Development Commission, Region 5 Office, Staples

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Joint Transportation Advisory Committee of the City of Brainerd & Crow Wing County, Brainerd City Hall, 2nd Floor Conference Room

5 p.m. Thursday, Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, Historic Courthouse, County Board Room

6 p.m. Thursday, Kitchigami Regional Library Board, KRLS Office, Pine River

10 a.m. Friday, Mississippi Headwaters Board, Cass County Courthouse, Walker

1 p.m. Friday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

8:30 a.m. Nov. 21, Thirty Lakes Watershed District Board of Managers, Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2

9 a.m. Nov. 21, Technology Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

10 a.m. Nov. 21, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

Land Department Meeting Room

218 Washburn Ave. E., Backus

Call to Order.

a. Pledge of Allegiance.

b. Approval of agenda for discussion. (Any requests to be heard not on the proposed

agenda are considered for inclusion at this time).

Robert Yochum — County Administrator.

a. Consent agenda.

Kevin Lee — Longville Ambulance Subordinate Service District.

a. LASSD 3rd Quarter 2016 Report.

b. Longville building lease agreements.

Reno Wells — HHVS Director, Michele Piprude — Interim Director, Jolene Frick — HHVS and Charitie Herbst - Regional Purchase of Service Contract Specialist from NJPA.

a. Report back on Memorandum of Understanding with National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA) and

Cass County HHVS for hosting contracting services.

Sandra Norikane — Chief Financial Officer.

a. Approve adoption of the Procurement Policy.

b. Approve commit funds from ESD salaries to meet match requirement of the Local Water Management portion of BWSR NRBG Grant.

c. Truth In taxation notices.

Josh Stevenson — Human Resource Director.

a. Approve Pictometry contract.

b. Approve 2017 Cass County Committee application process.

c. Receive & file NJPA Director invitation.

d. Receive & file Certification of Unit Determination Order — Local #320.

Pat Bundy — Land Resource Manager.

a. Report back on invasive species training.

Tom Burch — Sheriff, Kerry Swenson — Emergency Management Director.

a. 2017 disaster application status.

b. Approve Title III Project request to use funds as reimbursement for search & rescue.

Confirm upcoming meeting schedule.

a. County Board meeting of Dec. 8 beginning at 3 p.m. to establish a public hearing for Dec. 8 on the 2017 Cass County budget and property tax levy beginning at 6 p.m., Commissioners Board Room, 1st Floor Crtse., Walker

Adjourn.

Consent agenda

1. Approve - Board Minutes of November 1, 2016.

2. Approve - Auditor manual/voids/corrections warrants dated October 2016 in the amount of $4,328,496.38.

3. Approve - Auditor warrants dated October 27, 2016 in the amount of $124,664.32.

4. Approve - Auditor warrants IFS — Use Tax dated October 31, 2016 in the amount of $190.

5. Approve - Auditor warrants dated November 3, 2016 in the amount of $253,010.96.

6. Receive & file - Monthly budget reports.

7. Approve - HHVS Corrected Auditor warrants dated October 31, 2016 in the amount of $210.50.

8. Approve - HHVS Auditor warrants dated November 4, 2016 in the amount of $110,225.34.

9. Approve - HHVS SSIS Auditor warrants dated November 4, 2016 in the amount of $73,460.34.

10. Approve - Personnel Items.

11. Approve - Licenses: Tobacco, 3.2 Beer, Liquor, Gambling, etc.

12. Receive & file - Auditor-Treasurer's interest income report for October 2016.

13. Authorize - Payment to Mark Beard (Inv.#27) in the amount of $4,9750 (Pine River, Remer, Cass Lake); Pine River Salt Shop — Kevin Larson Construction, Inc. in the amount of $200; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv.# PLabor#1 in the amount of $5,250; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv. PLabor#2 in the amount of $1,375; Ike's Fireplace Inc. Inv.#PHvac#1 in the amount of $6,900; Cass County Walker Parking Lot — Ulteig — Inv#60356 in the amount of $3,840.14.00; Srock Construction, Inc. retainage amount of $9,850.00; Gardiner Hardware in the amount of $933.06;Grinning Bear Roll — Off LLC Inv#1016145 in the amount of $ 245.70;Young Excavating, Inc. Inv.#3533 in the amount of $2,135; MN Dept. of Transportation — (PR Shop - $46.59, Hackensack Shop-$62.12, Pillager Shop-$62.12, Sally Port — Crtse — 493.18, Hwy. - $658.22. (source of funds from Capital Fund — Garages & Capital Outlay Bldgs.).

14. Approve - SWCD Invoice #22 to provide professional services for AIS prevention in the total amount of $117,906.73 ($5,070)=$112,836.73.

15. Approve as presented the Independent Contractor Agreement between Cass County and Franz J. Vancura and Brown, Krueger, & Vancura P.A. for services as an Animal Control Hearing Officer beginning January 1, 2017 and through December 31, 2017.

16. Approve - Renewal of Medical contract between Cass County and M.B. McGee, PA for the services of Medical Examiner, through December 31, 2017.

17. Award the gravel delivery contract to Schruup Excavating for $20.00/yard ($1,600)of 80 yards of taconite tailings on a Timber Access Road in Section 1-138-30 (Pine River Township).

18. Approve - MN Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Sharon K. Anderson voting delegate & Commissioner Bob Kangas as alternate.

19. Award regulated materials inspection of all projects in Pike Bay & Walden Twp. to James Adrian not to exceed $1,850.00.

20. Approve - HHVS Purchase of Service new contract from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2021 — MN Dept. Health.

21. Approve Resolution No. 43-16 requesting an advance of 2018 monies into 2017 to fund programed projects for 2017.

Items on the Consent Agenda are reviewed in total by the County Board and may be approved through one motion. Any item of the Consent Agenda may be removed by any Commissioner for separate consideration.