Local community health initiative Crow Wing Energized asked the Crow Wing County Board Tuesday for approval to apply for dollars from the Minnesota Super Bowl Legacy Fund. If funded, the proposal would bring a fleet of 80 bicycles into the Brainerd lakes area, to be used for education and be checked out for transportation by families with children.

Kara Griffin, division manager in community services, told the board the bicycle fleet program would be a tool to encourage increased physical activity within the youth population, she said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 28 percent of children age 2-5 in the state's Women, Infants and Children program were overweight or obese in 2014. Of that, 12.6 percent were considered obese. In Crow Wing County, data from the same population showed 11 percent of children were considered obese.

More recent data acquired through the Minnesota Student Survey in 2016 found 10.2 percent of the state's ninth-graders were obese, an increase from 9.1 percent in 2007. In Crow Wing County, 11 percent of ninth-grade males and 7 percent of ninth-grade females were reportedly obese in 2016.

If awarded, the grant would cover the costs of bicycles and five years of maintenance, a trailer and educational materials, totaling $42,200. Helmets would be donated by Essentia Health, Griffin said.

One concern was the sustainability of the project once grant funds were no longer available, she said.

"We'll be looking at other communities that have had successful bike fleet projects," Griffin said.

Although the project's goals are still in the planning process, Griffin said an idea would be to target the families of children who live within 1 mile of their schools and are not eligible to ride the school bus.

"We would have options for them to check those bikes out," she said.

Commissioner Paul Thiede asked Griffin to explain why that group specifically would be targeted for the project.

"We're going to stop them walking to get them riding?" Thiede asked.

Griffin said what the county is hearing from the school district is those children are not walking, but are instead being transported to school by family members.

"We're being told that they're being carted to school," she said.

Making the bicycles accessible could be more attractive as an option to travel to and from school, she said.

Chairman Doug Houge asked whether the initiative would focus on Brainerd and Baxter or if it would be available to the wider lakes area community.

Griffin said they had "intentions to include the Pequot, Crosby communities as well."

"We would include our entire Crow Wing County," she said.

Houge encouraged Griffin to use the same strategy when considering businesses to work with on bicycle maintenance.

The county board approved Crow Wing Energized applying for the grant unanimously.

In other business, the county board:

Scheduled a public hearing for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27 to consider adopting the 2017 Crow Wing County fee schedules.

Scheduled a public hearing for 5 p.m. Dec. 13, acting as the township board for Unorganized Territory, to vacate a portion of utility and drainage easements along four lots on Landmark Drive, north of Brainerd International Raceway. The request for board action noted the current owner owns four lots with the easements and would like them vacated to allow for development.

Authorized Houge to sign a needs determination for the Minnesota Department of Human Services on behalf of Blue Sky, Inc. The day training and habilitation program is changing its location from the Franklin Arts Center, 1001 Kingwood St., to 302 Fifth Ave. NE.

The board also authorized a needs determination letter for Productive Alternatives, allowing it to increase its capacity by 10 consumers. Those consumers will be moving from State Operated Employment Services to other providers, due to a change in the types of clients the state will focus on. Tami Lueck, adult services supervisor, said these clients will likely not meet the threshold of need, as the state will focus on developmentally disabled adults with higher needs.

Approved a land exchange between Tom and Cheryl Gilson and the county, following a public hearing. The Gilsons will acquire a tax-forfeited parcel adjacent to their land, and the county will acquire a parcel adjacent to previously tax-forfeited land. Chris Pence, land services supervisor, said the acquisition would allow access to the larger tract of county forest land that was previously inaccessible by road.

Authorized County Engineer Tim Bray to advertise for sealed bids on numerous road construction projects scheduled for 2017.

Authorized County Administrator Tim Houle to advertise for sealed bids to be received until 10 a.m. Dec. 7 for all legal printing and publishing for Crow Wing County.

Approved the final payment to Tri-City Paving for spot patching on county roads. The final contract amount of $155,114.59 was 27 percent higher than the original contract amount of $121,665.06. In a request for board action, Bray said new road failures following the spring thaw on County Highway 11 and County Road 105 drove the increased costs.

Approved a resolution to acquire right-of-way for planned improvements to County Highway 36 from County Road 114 to Highway 6. The right-of-way was required for grade and alignment changes at the Dolney Lake Road intersection, the resolution stated.

Extended an agreement establishing the highway department as the financial pass-through for construction of the Cuyuna Lakes Trail from Crosby to Deerwood.

Accepted a $250 donation from Friends of the Brainerd Public Library.

Approved the 3.2 percent malt liquor license application for Heartland Enterprises of Deerwood, doing business as Heartland Hockey Camp.

Supported the lawful gambling application for an exempt permit for the Holy Family Church for an event on Feb. 11, 2017. The event will occur at the church, located in Roosevelt Township.

Approved the hiring of Danielle Ustruck, executive assistant/media specialist for the county administrator, and Stephany Hanson, customer service specialist for the land services department.

Accepted the departure of Audrey Feierabend, customer service specialist in the land services department. The board also approved replacement staffing for the position.