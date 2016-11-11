Overcorrection separates truck, trailer in crash
REMER—A 19-year-old Crosby man was transported to the hospital after a crash Friday on Highway 6 north of Remer.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cody E. Nelson, 19, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota northbound on Highway 6 at the time of the crash. Near milepost 65, which is near the Cass-Itasca county line, the Dakota drifted onto the shoulder. Nelson overcorrected, the crash report stated, and the truck went across the road into the southbound ditch and overturned.
The vehicle was pulling an all-terrain vehicle trailer that detached and came to rest in the northbound ditch.
Although the report stated Nelson had no apparent injury, he was transported to the Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic.