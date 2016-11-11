Broadside crash injures 2 children
LITTLE FALLS—Two small children suffered injuries following a broadside crash Friday in Little Falls.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 115 and Grouse Road. Keith A. Schaffer, 50, of Little Falls, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 115 and made a left turn in front of an eastbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by Kristina A. Sanchez, 28, of Detroit Lakes. The vehicles crashed.
Injured were two passengers in Sanchez's vehicle: Amanda R. Sperry, 4, and Craig M. Huckfeldt, 1. The crash report did not list the city of origin for the children. The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Kellie M. Orvik, 25, of Pelican Rapids, was also a passenger in Sanchez's vehicle, but suffered no apparent injury.
Schaffer also had no apparent injury.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.