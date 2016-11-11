Broadside crash injures 2 children

Injured were two passengers in Sanchez's vehicle: Amanda R. Sperry, 4, and Craig M. Huckfeldt, 1. The crash report did not list the city of origin for the children. The two suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

Kellie M. Orvik, 25, of Pelican Rapids, was also a passenger in Sanchez's vehicle, but suffered no apparent injury.

Schaffer also had no apparent injury.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.