The ship carried parts of the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, but days after delivering the parts, a Japanese submarine sank the Indianapolis on July 30. Around 900 men who weren't killed in the initial sinking floated in the water for days, slowly succumbing to dehydration and hunger—and getting picked off by shark attacks.

Little was among those who didn't come back. He was 24.

The way the men on the Indianapolis died, especially horrifying even in the midst of a war, became part of legend and popular culture.

More than 70 years later, Frank Little's family is trying to find something tangible so that Bud isn't merely a part of that legend. Because he was missing, their family had to go through something that many other military families did during the war: accept the loss of a son without actually having a body come home to bury. To this day, searchers have yet to even find the wreck, which lies somewhere on the bottom of the Philippine Sea.

Jeff Krueger, Little's nephew, was walking in a cemetery around Memorial Day when he wondered why his uncle had none of the recognition that headstones gave others who had served. But Krueger and other Little descendants haven't forgotten him, and are working to make sure his legacy endures.

'Bud'

Frank E. "Bud" Little was born Oct. 20, 1920, the son of Gertrude and Frank Little. His father was mayor of Brainerd, and later Crow Wing County Sheriff. The younger Little took part in several sports teams, and excelled in football and track. At the time Little was on the high school team, football rules stated the player holding the ball wasn't stopped just by being tackled—he could get back up and keep running if he managed to squirm out of being pinned down. Bud was known for doing exactly that.

He graduated in 1939 and went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad. When war came, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve to avoid the draft, although his family is unsure what year exactly.

His girlfriend at the time, Mardell, decided with him to get married after the war ended. But they couldn't wait that long, and the two were married May 9, 1945, when he came home on leave.

Mardell was pregnant with their first and only child when the Indianapolis went down just two months later.

Jeff's brother John said their grandmother, Gertrude, held out hope her son was still alive even after she got the news.

"She figured maybe the Japanese had picked him (up)," he said. "(She) always kind of figured he was still alive. She really had a hard time with that."

Gertrude received a U.S. flag after her son was killed, but it was later stolen from her house.

Closure

Little's family wants to get a concrete story of his death on the Indianapolis, and a tangible memorial so the story of his life before the sinking endures. They've enlisted the help of one government office for both tasks: The Crow Wing County Veterans Service Office. For months, Kim Jensen of the VSO has been working to obtain Little's records from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Mo.—so far, to no avail. Jensen is also working with Little's family to provide a memorial plaque in the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd, but they need to get the records first.

Jeff said the plaque is so the family can continue to remember Bud.

"Where do you go when somebody's on a boat and sinks? There's no headstone anywhere, something to put a flower by," he said.

John's theory is that since Little's job was working as a machinist mate, he was in the engine room when the Japanese torpedo hit and didn't survive the initial blast.

To get an account that's more than just a theory, they would need an eyewitness to Frank's fate. Heidi Lenk, Krueger's daughter, contacted a group on Facebook associated with Indianapolis survivors, but her conversation with the group's administrator didn't yield any breakthrough information.

The family remains clear-eyed about the possibility of finding someone. Of the 317 men who survived both the sinking and their time floating in the sea, most have passed away in the seven decades since 1945. Nearly 1,200 men were on the Indianapolis when it sank, so even if there was a survivor who contacted Jeff Krueger or his family, it's highly unlikely they would have known Little or saw what happened to him.

So for now, they wait for an official or personal record about their ancestor, unsure what they might be able to find out or when.