Fire calls send out firefighters

Firefighters also responded to other fire calls not related to the weather, beginning at 2:43 p.m. Friday of a smoke smell on the 13000 block of Glenwood Drive. Firefighters investigated and determined a melted wire caused the alarm to go off. At 8:40 p.m., firefighters were called for a carbon monoxide alarm on the 400 block of 12th Street Southeast. Firefighters determined it to be malfunctioning alarm.