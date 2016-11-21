Fire calls send out firefighters
The Brainerd Fire Department was busy Friday and Saturday helping with various calls relating to the winter storm
Firefighters also responded to other fire calls not related to the weather, beginning at 2:43 p.m. Friday of a smoke smell on the 13000 block of Glenwood Drive. Firefighters investigated and determined a melted wire caused the alarm to go off. At 8:40 p.m., firefighters were called for a carbon monoxide alarm on the 400 block of 12th Street Southeast. Firefighters determined it to be malfunctioning alarm.
On Saturday, firefighters responded at 3:17 p.m. to a fire alarm on the 500 block of West College Drive, which turned out to be a malfunctioning alarm. At 12:16 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called back to the same location and again the alarm was malfunctioning.