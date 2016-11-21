Minnesota State improves transfer requirements

Under a new program announced Monday by Minnesota State, all students from any Minnesota State college who meet those requirements are guaranteed admission to Minnesota State universities. This new collaboration ensures students can reliably transfer from Minnesota State colleges to Minnesota State universities.

"While our colleges and universities have always partnered to provide students with outstanding opportunities, this guarantee takes the commitment to a new level," said CLC president Hara Charlier in a news release. "It underscores the fact that we are united in our commitment to ensuring that all Minnesotans have access to an outstanding education right here within the Minnesota State system."

Students can take advantage of the lower tuition rates at Minnesota State colleges for their freshman and sophomore years, then transfer to a Minnesota State university to complete their bachelor's degree. Tuition and fees at a Minnesota State college are lower than other higher education options within the state.

While students who complete the Minnesota transfer curriculum and earn an associate degree from any of the 26 Minnesota State community colleges are guaranteed admission and full credit transfer to any of the seven Minnesota State universities, this collaboration does not guarantee admittance to specific majors. Academic requirements for major degree programs at state universities vary. For this reason, students considering credit transfer should discuss their academic goals with an adviser at the state university they wish to attend.

Winona State University requires a minimum 2.4 GPA for associate degrees to be accepted.