Weekend pageant results announced

In the Miss Queen of the Lakes United States Pageant, 11 contestants competed in interview, on stage question, swimsuit and evening gown with the opportunity to win one of three titles—Miss Junior Teen, Miss Teen and Miss Queen of the Lakes United States.

Winners of these titles include: Hannah Ausland, Miss Junior Teen Queen of the Lakes. Hannah is the 13-year-old daughter of Christina and Jake Franzen.

Miss Teen Queen of the Lakes is Ayla Madsen, the 16-year-old daughter of the late Curtis Madsen.

Winning the Miss Queen of the Lakes is Jamie Whitehead, the 23-year-old daughter of Tom and Denise Whitehead.

Runners-up in the competition included the following in the Junior Teen Division: Karlie Ray, daughter of Michelle Ray; in the Teen Division, Haley Helmin, daughter of Amanda and Kyle Helmin; and in the Miss Division, Hollie Garry, daughter of Bill and Theresa Garry.

In the Little Miss and Pre-Teen Brainerd United States Pageant, 11 girls competed in casual wear, on stage introduction (8-12 year olds), formal wear, along with the optional fun fall fashion competition, photogenic and prettiest eyes, hair and smile competitions, with the opportunity to win one of the five titles: Toddler, Mini, Petite, Little Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Brainerd United States.

Winners of these titles include Toddler Miss Brainerd Brooklynn Whirley, the 2-year-old daughter of Alycia Robinson and Dylan Whirley, also winning Prettiest Smile; Mini Miss Brainerd, Eliana Gildart, 5-year-old daughter of Andrew and Aimee Gildart, also winning Photogenic and the Pinkalicious Runway Show; Petite Miss Brainerd, Indigo Ellstrom-Stevens, 7-year-old daughter of Melonie Ellstrom and Rob Stevens, also winning the Fun Fall Fashion, Casual Wear and Formal Wear; Little Miss Brainerd, Macy Goral, 9-year-old daughter of Leslie Goral, also winning Prettiest Hair; and Pre-Teen Miss Brainerd, Libby Lake, 10-year-old daughter of Tom and Missy Lake.

"All of the contestants worked really hard at the practices held over the last month and performed so well on stage," reported Randall, "I was so proud of all the ladies."

All of the winners will go on to represent the area at the 2017 Minnesota United States Pageant to be held Feb. 16-19 at Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd.