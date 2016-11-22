Water quality certification program subject of BAELN event

The event will be 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in meeting room 2 of the land services building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Speaking will be Bradley Jordahl Redlin, manager of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program. The certification program is a voluntary opportunity for farmers and agricultural landowners to take the lead in protecting and improving our water resources.

The program certifies farmers and landowners for mitigating their risks to water quality through a whole-farm risk assessment that evaluates: physical field characteristics, nutrient management, tillage management, pest management, irrigation and tile drainage management and conservation practices.

Certified producers receive priority status for technical and financial assistance. Farmers and landowners who implement and maintain management and practices that mitigate risks to water quality across their entire operation are certified, and in turn, obtain regulatory certainty for a period of 10 years.

The certification program was designed by an advisory committee of independent stakeholders and is operated by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, and local public, private and nonprofit partners.

The event is free. Parking is available in the Crow Wing County lot at Laurel and Fourth streets. Those with questions concerning this presentation may contact Tasha Lauer at 218-282-6197.