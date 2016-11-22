Crow Wing SWCD leaders to attend district convention

The meeting will be Dec. 4-6 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington. Attending from Crow Wing County are Bob Albrecht, Leonard Koering, Diane Jacobson, Roger Waytashek and Melissa Barrick.

"This is a great chance for us to learn more about some of the current natural resource issues in the state," said Albrecht in a news release.

The conference will feature grassroots initiatives to conserve soil and water resources in Minnesota. "The convention always provides us with new ideas that we can use locally," Albrecht said in the release.

A plenary session on Dec. 5 will feature Charles Marshall, motivational speaker and author of "The Seven Powers of Success." Marshall's keynote presentation will show how implementation of "The Seven Powers" can create success in the life of any person or organization. Through the use of humor and real-life examples, Charles relates inspirational stories of everyday underdogs who have used "The Seven Powers" to overcome obstacles and achieve success.

Later that morning, there will be a presentation and discussion with representatives from SWCDs and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources on ways the efforts of SWCDs have been enhanced and accelerated throughout the state.

In addition to a variety of sessions on conservation topics, the annual meeting will include the business meeting for Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, or MASWCD, with discussions and votes on natural resource resolutions. Several awards will be presented at a Dec. 5 luncheon. These include the MASWCD/Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Outstanding Community Conservationist Award, MASWCD/Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry Outstanding Forest Steward Award, Minnesota DNR Division of Waters Appreciation Award, the Outstanding SWCD Employee Award (presented by the BWSR), and awards for teacher and SWCD supervisor.

The convention also features a Dec. 6 luncheon, when the SWCD of the Year Award recipient will be announced and recognition given to outstanding conservationists from SWCDs across the state, with support from The Farmer magazine.

The MASWCD sponsors the annual meeting. This year's event is receiving support from the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Visit www.maswcd.org for additional information on the event.