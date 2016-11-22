As chair, Ruud's committee will have jurisdiction over legislation relating to the environment, the state's natural resources, and jurisdiction over the Legacy Amendment, a news release from Ruud's office said.

"I'm very pleased to be appointed chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Legacy Finance Committee," Ruud said in the release. "During my legislative career I've worked very hard on outdoor issues and I'm looking forward to the responsibility of chairing this committee."

When the Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 3, 2017, Republicans will control both the House and the Senate after winning 34 of 67 Senate seats this year. Republicans will have their first four-year majority since the Senate switched to party designations in 1976.