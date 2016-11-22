The annual community dinner, which has been hosted for more than a decade, will begin at 11 a.m. and run through 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Several area clubs, including the Elks, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Eagles and the Legion, sponsor the dinner and are involved in cooking the meal, delivering it and other aspects of putting the day together. The dinner also is made possible by donations from businesses, the community and the volunteers who help.

"We are calling it 'Friendsgiving,'" said Janelle Fitch, general club manager of the American Legion in Brainerd, of the annual Thanksgiving dinner tradition. "Everyone is welcome to come to the Legion on Thanksgiving to have a warm meal and to visit with the community. This is the place for people to come.

"We love hosting the dinner. It is rewarding, fun and we get to meet a lot of new people."

Fitch anticipates an increase in the number of people who will attend the community dinner. Last year there were about 550 and this year there could be up to 650. Of the total number of people to feed, 250 are meals delivered to people who are homebound, who are uncomfortable navigating the roads, or who would rather stay home, Fitch said. Firefighters and police officers in Brainerd and Baxter have volunteered their time to help deliver the meals.

The clubs has seen an uptick in the number of people receiving meals for the community dinner. Fitch said the reason was a new partnership with Bridges of Hope, which aimed to pull in more adults who don't have children.

The Legion will have a 5-gallon bucket for donations for the dinner at the club located in downtown Brainerd. Fitch said anyone can donate and they raise about $2,000 a year, which goes for the cost of the meal.

The volunteer roster is already full, as many families make it a tradition to sign up every year. Several families make it their tradition to help out every year for the community dinner. There will be about 65 volunteers who will help feed people for the dinner.

"We have a number of volunteers and a few new ones this year," said Paulette Thoennes, coordinator of the volunteers. "It is so cool how our community wants to get involved with this dinner."

Thoennes, who has volunteered for at least 10 years, said many volunteers like to come back each year because they enjoy spending time with other volunteers and the families who come in. Thoennes said a few volunteers are coming Thursday just to be around to visit with the people who come in by themselves and have no one to talk to.

There is a family that has been volunteering for more than 15 years and now is on its third generation of volunteers. There is another family that requests to deliver meals to a couple they know as it gives them a chance to chat with them.

Thoennes said she will be doing two shifts and will allow volunteers to have the option to do different jobs to get the experience. Volunteers do everything from serving the meals, delivering the meals, cooking and cleaning.

With the winter conditions, roads may not be the best and Thonnes said if any families cannot make it to the Legion, they should call before 1 p.m. to have their meals delivered. The Legion's number is 218-829-2249.

Other Community Thanksgiving meals

• Pine Haven Youth and Family Services staff and residents will host a Thanksgiving Dinner at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for individuals and families at the Oak Street Chapel in Brainerd. Dinner is supplied, in part, by donations from employees at the U.S. Bank in Brainerd.

• Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Dinner includes all the trimmings and is open to the public. Free-will donations will be accepted and will be shared between the Lakes Area Food Shelf and the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

• The annual Smith Family Thanksgiving featuring turkey and fixings will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pine River American Legion. Delivery is available. Call 218-947-3500 or 218-587-2120. This has been an annual tradition since 1993, started by the Floyd and Vi Smith family. The annual dinner is prepared and hosted by the Smith family in memory of parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Floyd and Vi Smith's grandchildren are now taking over the tradition.