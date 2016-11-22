The special taxing district was formally disbanded last month by the Minnesota Board of Soil and Water Resources, following a multi-step process requiring a gap analysis, a resident petition and a series of public hearings.

"I think it was Ronald Reagan who said that the closest thing here on Earth to eternal life is a government agency," said Mark Liedl, land services director. "Today, we have a rare opportunity to say that a government taxing entity has actually been eliminated."

The district covered about 70 square miles, including portions of Breezy Point, Nisswa, Unorganized Territory and Lake Edward, Center, Pelican and Mission townships. Originally established in 1971 to address lake water quality concerns and other issues related to lake health, the watershed district had authority to tax residents living within it to support those efforts.

Following a report to evaluate the district's purpose, however, district managers recommended it be disbanded. The report concludes several other agencies are completing the work for which the taxing district was initially established, including Crow Wing County, the Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Although the district had taxing authority, it did not levy taxes from property owners from 2013 to the present. Darrell Palmer, district manager, said not enough activities were occurring to warrant continued tax collection from residents.

"This makes me feel good," Commissioner Paul Koering said. "It feels like we're trying to control the size of government, so that it isn't just running amok. I almost wish that this board today could undo the unaffordable care act. ... I just hope that the new administration that comes forward will try to do what we're trying to do in trying to shrink the size of government."

The watershed district will meet for its final meeting Dec. 12. The county board will then be asked to accept the final fund transfer at its Dec. 13 meeting.

In other business, the county board:

Recognized the financial services team for receiving a certificate of achievement in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report. Business analyst Alaina Bundy and Finance Director Jason Rausch were on hand to receive the certificate.

Authorized purchase of service contracts with multiple providers for community services. Those contracts with changes include:

• Eagle Ridge Boys Ranch, a corrections foster home, which increased from $85/day to $90/day.

• Carlyn Becker Therapy Services, a new provider of chemical use assessments at $150 per assessment.

• PORT boys' and girls' group homes, which increased from $166.80/day to $207.16/day for Crow Wing County. The rate for other counties increased from $178/day to $218.94/day.

• Productive Alternatives, providing extended employment for adults with disabilities, the contract maximum for which was reduced from $120,000 to $72,000.

• Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program, providing the Minnesota Family Investment Program, which decreased from $493,505 to $492,002.

Revised the policy on one-time maintenance for undesignated roads within the First Assessment District. An undesignated road is one platted as dedicated to the public, but not established as a township road. The revised policy set forth the required process for residents to request one-time maintenance, the requirements for consideration and other guidelines for the process.

Amended the procurement and investment policies, in part to bring the policies into compliance with some federal guidelines. The procurement policy contains requirements on purchasing, bidding and contract management. This includes specific requirements on procurement when federal funding is involved. The investment policy governs the management of Crow Wing County assets and investment of county funds. The investment policy was primarily updated to reflect the renaming of departments and new titles following a county reorganization.

Set 2017 meeting dates for the Crow Wing County Board. Regular meetings occur the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Committee of the whole meetings occur the third Tuesday of the month.

The following are dates in 2017 the board will have its regular meetings: Jan. 3, Jan. 24, Feb. 14, Feb. 28, March 14, March 28, April 11, April 25, May 9, May 23, June 13, June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Nov. 14, Nov. 28, Dec. 12 and Dec. 26.

The following are dates in 2017 the board will have its committee of the whole meetings: Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

Approved a final payment to Chamberlin Trucking for work on the bridge of Spruce Grove Road in the amount of $124,007. The final contract amount was 6.5 percent higher than the original amount of $116,407. According to the request for board action, the majority of the overruns were a result of high water conditions and wet soils.

Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Central Minnesota Continuum of Care and Crow Wing County to provide a framework for any future binding contract regarding the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota in Brainerd is working in partnership with the continuum in seeking a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant would support planning efforts in work toward ending youth homelessness.

Passed a resolution vacating a small area platted as a road, bisecting a property on Ojibwa Road. Although platted, the road was never built. Alex Kuhn, an attorney for the property owners, told the board they wished it to be vacated to allow the two parcels to be combined.

Passed a resolution authorizing the list of tax-forfeited parcels available for sale to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

Voted to nominate Commissioner Rosemary Franzen to possibly serve a term on the National Joint Powers Alliance Board of Directors. If elected to the board, Franzen would serve as representative for Sub-Region 4 for a four-year term.

Extended the contract terms with court-appointed attorneys. Melanie Dotty and Raymond Horton will be court-appointed for child in need of protective services cases and permanency and termination of parental rights cases, and William O'Hara will be court-appointed for commitments. The contract terms remained the same and extended through Dec. 31, 2017.

Accepted a $100 donation from the Lake Ossawinnamakee Property Owners Association to the sheriff's office dive team.

Approved the hiring of Julie Cekalla, customer service specialist in land services.

Accepted the departures of Sara Jurek, social worker in community services, and Jean Mertes, technical/administrative specialist in the sheriff's office. The board also approved replacement staffing for those positions.

Adjourned to closed session to allow the county board to discuss strategy for labor negotiations.