Pets of the Week

Gimma is a 75-pound, 2-year-old spayed female pit bull mix. She was transferred from another shelter to find a loving home. She is very smart, knows sit and shake. With some yummy treats she can learn a lot more. Gimma is a sweet and loving girl please give her a home.

Purdy is a 3-4 year old domestic short hair. She has very short hair, with a white patch on her chest. She loves being petted. She's a bit shy but she is a sweetie who will make a great pet. Given one-on-one attention you can tell she will come around once in a home. This Purdy girl won't last long.

Haven is a 1.5-year-old, 37 pound pit bull mix. This beautiful girl came to HART to find a loving home. Haven was transferred from a different shelter. She is a sweetheart who will make a great friend.

For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.