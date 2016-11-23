Snowmobile association urges caution to riders

"This can't be accomplished until we can get our equipment out on the trails," stated Mark Kavanaugh, president of the trails association. "Remember, we really haven't had much cold weather, so the swamps are open and there is no ice on the lakes. The clubs will move as fast as we can to get the trails open and useable for the season, but please remember that we are all volunteers, so our schedules vary."

Kavanaugh reminded snowmobilers to respect private property and stay on designated trails.

"Club members work very hard to obtain easements from private landowners and these trails exist because those landowners allow us to use their property," Kavanaugh stated in the release.

The trails association is made up of 10 snowmobile clubs in Crow Wing County and two clubs in southern Cass County.