Food Access Summit planned Dec. 15

Registration fee is $20, which includes welcome reception and refreshment breaks, lunch, access to all sessions and a tote bag. Go to z.umn.edu/RegisterCentralMnFAS to register.

A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. To learn more or to apply for a scholarship, visit the event website or contact Jamie Stowell at 320-632-0363.

The Food Access Summit is a collaborative effort of the Central Region Food Access Network. Event organizers and hosts include Cass County LiveHealthy, Morrison, Todd and Wadena Health4Life, CLC, AgCentric, University of Minnesota Extension and the Statewide Health Improvement Program.