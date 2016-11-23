Food Access Summit planned Dec. 15
STAPLES—The 2016 Central Minnesota Food Access Summit will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Central Lakes College in Staples.
The Food Access Summit brings together community members from across the region to provide an opportunity to discuss and learn about food access issues facing area residents; share and learn about available resources to help address these issues; and make connections to help find solutions.
Registration fee is $20, which includes welcome reception and refreshment breaks, lunch, access to all sessions and a tote bag. Go to z.umn.edu/RegisterCentralMnFAS to register.
A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. To learn more or to apply for a scholarship, visit the event website or contact Jamie Stowell at 320-632-0363.
The Food Access Summit is a collaborative effort of the Central Region Food Access Network. Event organizers and hosts include Cass County LiveHealthy, Morrison, Todd and Wadena Health4Life, CLC, AgCentric, University of Minnesota Extension and the Statewide Health Improvement Program.