Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Baxter

The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers drawn plus the Powerball number to win the $50,000 prize. The winning Powerball numbers for Nov. 19 are 16-24-28-43-61 and the Powerball was 21.

The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Roseville. The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery's Customer Support at 651-635-8273, then press 2 to make arrangements to claim the prize.

Lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion. Of the $2.6 billion in lottery proceeds, more than $1 billion has helped the state preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment in each of the 87 counties and almost $1.5 billion has helped fund state programs, including education, public safety and health and human services.