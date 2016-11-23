Ruttger's donates to local reading programs

The donations were made on behalf of the Ruttger's Enhanced Reading Fund, a charitable initiative dedicated to improving literacy in the community by sharing the love of reading with students. This year, $7,400 was raised, divided equally and distributed to the schools. Since its inception, more than $75,000 has been donated.

"Reading is so important, and we are thrilled and honored to be able to contribute to these school initiatives through the Ruttger's Enhanced Reading Fund," said Chris Ruttger, president of Ruttger's, in a news release.

Rippleside Elementary School Principal Jesse Peterson and CRES Principal Kurt Becker both said the funds will be used to purchase books for the school libraries and in support of reading curriculum.

"We will use the money to continue to provide our students with the best resources we can as they develop their reading skills," Becker said in a news release.

Peterson said the money will be helpful in purchasing new books, in a wide variety of genres, for the school's new Benchmark Literacy curriculum.

"It certainly goes to the benefit of the kids," Peterson said in a news release. "We will find some great books to order right away."

Ruttger's collects funds through a reciprocal donation program with businesses, individuals and civic groups, personal contributions, and as part of Ruttger's events. For example, a portion of the proceeds for the Fall Fashion Show were donated to the Ruttger's Enhanced Reading Fund.