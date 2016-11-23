Forestview Planetarium to host live astronomy presentations
BAXTER—The Forestview Planetarium will host three nights of live astronomy presentations followed by the Christmas show "Season of Light" at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.
The shows are free to the public. However a free will offering will be collected to support planetarium programming.
To attend people must make a reservation by calling Brainerd Community Education at 218-454-6924. Calls will be accepted Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A maximum of 57 spots are available for each of two shows per night.