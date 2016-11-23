Submission deadline for ideas coming for Think-Off

The Think-Off Committee solicits questions for the 2017 Great Debate. Past questions have included, "Is Honesty Always the Best Policy?"; "Which is More Dangerous—Science or Religion? and "Love or Fear: Which Motivates us More?" Visit www.think-off.org/history for a full list of past questions.

As an exhibition of civil disagreement, the Great American Think-Off aims to take philosophy out of the ivory towers of academia and gives voice to the everyday, armchair philosopher.

The first debate, held in 1993, ended undecided, but every year since then four finalists have traveled to New York Mills to clash over contested ideas, with the audience voting to award one of the four the title of America's Greatest Thinker.

The question is released annually on Jan. 1, with an essay deadline of April 1. Winners are announced May 1 and the 25th annual debate will be held June 10, 2017 in New York Mills.

Submit question ideas and suggestions to think-off@kulcher.org or mail them to PO Box 26, New York Mills, MN 56567.

For more information visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org or the Think-Off website at www.think-off.org or call the center at 218-385-3339