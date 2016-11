Central Lakes College student Tina Brainard reaches for a plate filled with the traditional Thanksgiving favorites Monday. Central Lakes College Student Senate sponsored a free Thanksgiving meal for 400 students at the Brainerd campus, and another 150 students at the Staples campus Tuesday. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Video

Central Lakes College student Tina Brainard reaches for a plate filled with the traditional Thanksgiving favorites Monday. The Central Lakes College Student Senate sponsored a free Thanksgiving meal for 400 students at the Brainerd campus, and another 150 students at the Staples campus Tuesday. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch