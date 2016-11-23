Baxter City Council: Examines staff wages

As an example of the market the average midpoint for:

• an assistant police chief was $76,000,

• an assistant city administrator/clerk was $83,228,

• a city administrator was $103,000,

• a community development director was $82,108,

• an engineering technician was $54,248,

• a finance director was $87,069,

• a finance specialist was $49,901,

• a GIS/information technology director was $70,245,

• a community development administrative assistant was $43,130,

• a parks maintenance employee was $42,310,

• a parks supervisor was $58,060,

• a police chief was $88,908,

• a police officer was $56,385,

• a police administrative assistant was $45,521,

• a police sergeant was $65,562,

• a public works director was $89,697,

• a public works maintenance employee was $47,559,

• a public works administrative assistant was $45,336,

• a public works supervisor was $66,142,

• a receptionist/cashier was $35,049.

• a lead public works maintenance employee was $52,729,

• a sergeant investigator was $61,434,

• a utility billing specialist was $47,097.

In other business, the council:

Approved the DeChantal Excavating two-year snow removal contract.

Accepted the Mattress Firm development project and released the insite development

Bond. Mattress Firm is now open.

Approved the street light request on the 90-degree corner of Franklin Drive after receiving a petition from property owners.

Approved the Dakota Supply Group partial pay estimate in the amount of $100,362.13 for the 2016 fixed network water meter replacement project.

Approved the $30,070.21 Anderson Brothers partial pay estimate for the 2015 Fairview Road improvements project. Also approved was a change order in the increased amount of $9,728.60 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project and approved $277,237.85 as the Anderson Brothers partial pay estimate for the same project.

Approved the Bolton & Menk agreement for professional engineering services fee amendment request increase of $23,564 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive project increasing the not-to-exceed fee from $133,180 to $157,944. Additional services were requested last October to relocate and restore the right of way for a gas main.

Approve the Bolton & Menk proposal for engineering services for the 2017 sealcoat project in not to exceed $43,000.

Approved the Tri-City Paving change order in the increased amount of $5,417.50 for the 2016 mill and overlay, full-depth reclamation and right-turn lane construction project. Approve the Tri-City Paving final pay estimate No. 4 in the amount of $48,935.79 for the 2016 mill and overlay, full-depth reclamation and right-turn lane. The city noted the project was contingent on repairing roller marks on Cedardale Lane.

Approved a R.L. Larson excavating change order No. 4 in the increased amount of $18,524.10 for the 2015 Dellwood Drive and Novotny Road, Inglewood Drive and Independence Road improvements project. And the city approved a partial payment of $59,112.12 for project.

Approved the Widseth Smith Nolting proposal for electrical engineering services for ARC flash evaluation for the city's water and sanitary sewer utilities in the lump sum of $14,450.

Approved the WSN proposal for the 2017 Excelsior Road feasibility report from Inglewood Drive to Forest Drive not to exceed $9,880.

Approved the WSN agreement for professional services for the 2016 Excelsior Road roundabout preliminary survey not to exceed $14,750. With the work WSN will complete a topographic survey and delineate wetlands. The project area includes Excelsior Road from Forest Drive to Highway 371, Edgewood Drive from Cash Wise liquor to Excelsior Road and the Fairview Road extension through the Fruth property south of Frandsen Bank.

Approved the WSN agreement for professional services for the 2021 Inglewood Drive Railway Crossing Funding Assistance in the lump sum of $2,450.

Accepted the abstract of votes cast in Baxter precincts recent general election and declared the results.

Met in closed session for labor negotiations.