Thanksgiving, Black Friday deals await shoppers

This will be the third year retail stores have changed their Black Friday traditions to begin their sales Thursday instead of bright and early on Friday.

Store managers and employees have been busy this week getting their stores ready for shoppers by Thursday, with J.C. Penney opening first at 3 p.m. Other stores plan to open around dinner time at 5-6 p.m.

Menards is keeping its promise to its employees and customers by keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Baxter store will unlock its doors at 6 a.m. Friday.

"Menards is a family run company who believes we should hang out with our family on Thanksgiving Day and I am glad they took this approach," Baxter Menards general manager Joe Kadolph said. "This keeps people happy."

In preparation to Black Friday, employees at Menards were hustling Wednesday getting their products displayed, and many stores in the Brainerd area were doing the same.

"This will be exciting, it is every year," Kadolph said. "This is the best day for shopping for deals and we have the nicest people who come in every year."

Menards has three different Black Friday deals for customers—the six-hour ad from 6 a.m. to noon Friday; the two-day Christmas ad; and the three-day home improvement ad. Kadolph said it is like each ad challenged others to have better deals.

Kadolph said the store's big thing this year again will be its "Enchanted Forest" which is filled with Christmas decor, all to be offered for a great deal.

Menards started to get its Black Friday products shipped to the stores in October and Kadolph said staff has been busy getting all the products organized.

"What you see here today is the middle stages," Kadolph said as employees were filling several displays lined in the wide aisles and elsewhere in the store as remote control toys were stacked up high to tools to Christmas decor.

"There is a lot to this," Kadolph said. "We do have a few extra hours we put in to prepare the store, but we have a hard working team of people who do a good job. ... We should be 100 percent complete by closing time tonight."

Kadolph said some of the hot items this year may be Emoji Expressions Plus Pillows, small electronics, tools and hair straighteners. Kadolph said there are items in the store for everyone in the family.

Shoppers again will have to be patient at all the stores in the lakes area when they are ready to check out.

"We will get them in and out as fast as we can," Kadolph said.

Alyssa Slocum, executive of logistics at Target, said the check-outs will be staffed the same as they have been in the past. She said Target clerks will be talking with customers as they are in line.

"We make our magic happen overnight," Slocum said in the Baxter store, which opens at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Slocum said some of the hot items this year will be the TVs, movies, Christmas items and hoverboards.

Slocum said she anticipates shoppers again will be lined up early waiting for the doors to open.

Baxter Best Buy front end supervisor Teresa Hurst anticipates the store's "regular group" will again be lined up outdoors waiting for the doors to open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

"They have so much fun," Hurst said of the people who wait in line. "They turn it into their Thanksgiving tradition. They are out there drinking their hot cocoa, smiling and having fun.

"This will be the third year we opened on Thanksgiving and they enjoy a little turkey in the morning and then come here."

Hurst said the hot items this year will be the TVs, tablets, smart watches and drones. She said Best Buy's hot items for the Baxter store is similar to what the national trends as "Everything is so focused on technology around the world."

Hurst said the store spends about a week getting items ready for Black Friday, however not all the products are displayed.

"We hide some things," Hurst said. "We like to think of it as Santa's little helper hiding gifts."

Dee Hannon of Hackensack, who was shopping at Menards Wednesday, said she wanted to get some shopping in as she won't be at the stores Thursday.

"I will be having a nice dinner at my church at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hackensack," Hannon said. "I made 30 pounds of peanut butter brittle for all my kids who live in Colorado, Chicago, who are not coming down for Thanksgiving."

Hannon will not be the only person who plans not to shop on Thanksgiving. However, stores are anticipating there will be many shoppers out Thursday for Black Friday.

Shopping trends

The International Council of Shopping Centers, based in New York City, reported 81 percent of nearly 150.7 million people intend to shop in stores on Thanksgiving weekend and one-third of those weekend shoppers plan to spend more than last year.

The ISCS forecasts a 3.3 percent growth in retail sales at physical stores this holiday season compared to 2.2 percent increase in 2015.

"According to ICSC's Holiday Shopping Intentions Survey, holiday shoppers plan to spend an average of $683.90 this year," the ISCS reported. "In-store purchases continue to dominate, with 91 percent of holiday shoppers planning to spend at physical stores. This total increases to 96 percent when taking into account holiday shoppers who will spend online with retailers that have a physical presence."

The ability to touch and see merchandise before buying continues to be one of the reasons shoppers said they intend to shop at stores rather than online.

In trends, 85 percent of shoppers indicated they will research online before making in-store purchases and 83 percent will make additional purchases at stores when picking up online orders, the ISCS reported.

"We continue to see positive consumer spending intentions ahead of the holiday season, with an emphasis on shopping in physical stores," said Tom McGee, president and CEO of the International Council of Shopping Centers. "Throughout 2016, consumers have demonstrated a tendency to shop across both digital and physical retail. Even shoppers who purchase online favor retailers with a physical presence and an increasing number of consumers are buying online and collecting in stores. Consumer intentions show that this digital/physical convergence will be critical for the health of the industry as we close out the year."

The ISCS list of the top five categories in which Americans are planning to spend this holiday season are:

• Gift cards/certificates (64 percent)

• Apparel and footwear (51 percent)

• Toys and games (not including apps or video games) (46 percent)

• Men/women's accessories, cosmetics, fragrances (39 percent)

• Electronics of any type (38 percent).

A new Black Friday

Black Friday is no longer a single day event or even one that lasts a few hours. For many retailers it is now a month-long promotion with deals offered early in November and extending until the end of the month on everything from gifts to tires and appliances.

With sales on Black Friday slipping, Reuters reported U.S. retailers are offering pre-Thanksgiving deals even earlier than in recent years to draw shoppers as the day after no longer marks a spending peak at brick-and-mortar chains.

Black Friday, as the day after Thanksgiving is called, has traditionally started the holiday shopping season and was the day when retailers turned a profit, thus going from "being in the red" to "in the black."

Many retailers have started opening their stores on Thanksgiving evening to boost customer traffic and sales.

But the number of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers fell by nearly a third to 102 million in 2015, from 147 million in 2012, according to the National Retail Federation. Moreover, early holiday promotions and online shopping hurt in-store spending by more than 6 percent last year, it said.

U.S. retailers, however, have redoubled efforts this year to boost sales with familiar tactics but greater intensity. Wal-Mart has already said it will increase inventory by more than half this year and make deals typically reserved for Black Friday available online early Thanksgiving morning.

Retail pricing and data analytics firm Market Track said an analysis of 15 top U.S. brick-and-mortar retailers and their Black Friday circular announcements online showed they were about three days earlier than last year.

"They are all trying to beat each other to the punch and starting their promotions earlier and earlier every year," said Traci Gregorski, senior vice president, marketing at Market Track.

Last year, discounts on popular products deepened by 30 to 40 percent from Black Friday prices as Christmas got closer, according to Market Track data.

Mark Cohen, a professor at Columbia Business School and the former chief executive of Sears Canada, said the urgency related to Black Friday has greatly diminished.

"Consumers know great deals and discounts are available throughout the year, and prices during the holiday season will only get better if they wait," he said.

Deals have been available for several days already on websites of retailers like Target Corp., Macy's Inc., Kohl's Corp., Home Depot Stores Inc. and Lowe's Cos Inc.

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. joined with a first of its kind month-long Black Friday promotion.

"The holiday season is expanding, and Black Friday is no longer the kickoff for the season," said Natalie Kotlyar, who heads retail and consumer products at business advisory firm BDO Consumer, adding many start holiday shopping at Halloween, Labor Day or even Amazon's Prime Day on July 12.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,639 adults online showed 63 percent did not plan to shop on Black Friday this year. Some 32 percent said they plan to finish about half of their holiday shopping on that day.

The year-end shopping season spanning November and December is crucial for retailers because it can account for up to 40 percent of their annual sales. The National Retail Federation, which has been overly optimistic at times in the past with its sales projections, expects holiday sales to grow 3.6 percent this year to $655.8 billion.

For Black Friday alone, about 70 percent of retailers expect sales to remain flat this year, according to telephone interviews with chief marketing officers at 100 U.S. retail firms, BDO Consumer said.

Nevertheless, big bricks-and-mortar players like Target and Wal-Mart will still open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Changing times

In 2010, opening hours were still in the early morning hours at major retailers but the shift was continuing. By 2011, Best Buy moved from a traditional 4 a.m. Black Friday opening to midnight on Thanksgiving.

Last year, there were predictions store opening hours on Thanksgiving Day would inch closer to noon, but major retailers who opened at 3 p.m. in 2015 are following suit this year. In 2014, J.C. Penney and Kohl's opened 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Companies such as TJ Maxx, Menards and Costco and Mills Fleet Farm—among others—are continuing their pledge to remain closed on Thanksgiving and open on Black Friday.

Shoppers noted last year there seemed to be less of a Black Friday rush as stores opened at staggered hours on Thanksgiving Day into Friday morning. Mills Fleet Farm is one offering Black Friday prices on Friday and Saturday. Other big box retailers offered early access to Black Friday sales and are offering deals to those who would rather do their ordering online at any time instead of waiting in line.

Thanksgiving/Black Friday hours in Brainerd and Baxter

Ace Hardware closed Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. on Friday and reopening at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Big Lots will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Costco closed Thanksgiving, open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Dollar Tree, Brainerd and Baxter, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Dunham's will open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 6 p.m. Friday.

Family Dollar will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

GameStop, closed Thanksgiving and open 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday.

Gander Mountain, open 8 a.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and reopening at 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday.

Herberger's will open at 4:45 p.m. Thanksgiving and remain open until 11 p.m. Friday.

Home Depot will be closed Thanksgiving and be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. - 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and stays open until 10 p.m. Friday.

JoAnn Fabrics, closed Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Kohl's opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and is open 24 hours on Black Friday.

Menards is closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. Friday

Mills Fleet Farm closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. Friday.

OfficeMax will be closed Thanksgiving and open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Sears open from 6-10 p.m. Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Thrifty White Drug is closed Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. 6 p.m. Friday.

Target opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and remains open overnight until 10 p.m. Friday.

Walgreens store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thanksgiving but the pharmacy will be closed. Store will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Friday with the pharmacy open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wal-Mart - 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving

Westgate Mall, select stores are opening from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day. The mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Reuters contributed to this article.

INFO BOX

Weather outlook

Shoppers who do step out on Thanksgiving will find relatively mild temperatures with snow on the ground and overcast skies above as winter appears to be settling in for the long haul. There is a 20 percent chance of snow during the day, which increases a bit to 30 percent at night. The high on Thanksgiving may top out at 34 degrees. Early morning shoppers on Black Friday can expect a bit of sunshine and 27 degrees to start with a high Friday of 35 degrees.