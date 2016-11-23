Family thankful for each other after house was destroyed

"If you look at our house, we probably shouldn't be, and how we are, I don't know," Alexis Saxton said Tuesday.

Five months ago, their home near Placid Lake near Crosby was destroyed when an EF2 tornado left a tree on top of it, trapping them under a pile of debris. Emergency crews managed to excricate the family: Alexis, 31, her husband Tyler, 35, and their son Curtis, who has since turned 3.

Despite escaping the June 18 storm with their lives, the Saxtons became homeless. They lived in a hotel in Deerwood until the Fourth of July tourist season forced them out, then another hotel in Brainerd. Finally in August, they found the cabin through a friend who was going to rent Alexis space for a photography studio before the storm hit.

"We're working on cleanup and starting over, because we lost everything that we had," Alexis said. "So we're starting pretty much from scratch. It's like becoming an adult all over again. ... it feels like when you just moved out of mom and dad's house, and starting from nothing."

At the time of the storm, the Saxtons only had renter's insurance because they didn't own the land their mobile home stood on. The renters insurance covered the hotel stays until July 31, but the family is still financially strapped. They're still trying to figure out their next move, unsure if they should put another home on the same land or buy a different house someplace else.

The transition has been hard on Curtis, who doesn't understand why they can't go back to their old house.

"He says his house is 'broken', he'll tell people that," Alexis said.

Alexis has to travel further for work, since she kept her job in Crosby. She recently took another job as a CNA in Aitkin, which is closer to Palisade and doesn't make her drive as far in the harsh winter weather. She started Curtis in daycare, which also makes things a little easier.

The family will wait until she gets home from work on Thanksgiving, then celebrate together. She's grateful not only for the family's well being, but also the emotional and financial support of her friends and extended family after the storm.

The family received nearly $8,000 in donations. Most of it is still in savings to eventually get a house, but they've also used some of it to replace their clothes, kitchen items, and other daily living essentials.

Still more severe weather struck soon after the Saxtons moved to the cabin on Lake Waukenabo, knocking over trees with 80 mph winds. The family made it through, although the pontoon boat at the cabin flipped sideways.

Alexis encouraged anybody living in a home they think isn't safe during a tornado to seek shelter elsewhere—material items are replaceable, but families aren't, she said. She had talked to many people with a too-casual attitude toward severe weather.

"It's hard when it happens to you," she said. "I surely never thought it would happen to me. I'm just thankful my child is safe and we walked out of it as well as we did, because it could have been a lot worse."