Region 5 selects '10 Vital Projects'

The "10 Vital Projects" for 2016 were named by the organization's Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy committee.

The projects were prioritized by a group of diverse regional leaders from the private, public and nonprofit sectors. The listing of vital projects by the committee allows access to U.S. Economic Development Administration funding as well as other federal grant programs. Being listed shows alignment to a regional plan which is favorable to most federal, state or local funding agencies, a news release stated.

Vital projects will be shared with multiple funding agencies and partners to encourage these partners to invest.

The 10 Vital Projects for 2016 are:

• Solar for Schools STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Education—Rural Renewable Energy Alliance.

• Growers and Makers Marketplace—Sprout.

• Whole Health Pine River Backus—Happy Dancing Turtle.

• Live Open Solutions—Hunt Utilities Group.

• Virtual Highway Infrastructure Project, Phase II—Resilient Region Connectivity Champions.

• Career Immersion Experiences—Bridges Career Academies and Workplace Connection.

• Youth Career Exploration Video Project —Region Five Development Commission.

• Brainerd Riverfront—Brainerd Housing and Residential Authority.

• Highway 27 Memorial Bridge Feasibility Study—City of Little Falls.

• Community Well-Being Building Project—CentraCare Health, Long Prairie.

"We are so honored (and super excited) to have been chosen as one of the 10 Vital Projects for Region Five Development Commission," stated Nicole Bjerke, development officer for CentraCare Health Foundation-Long Prairie, in a news release. "We are so grateful for the time, ideas and support Region Five has provided to us and we look forward to many more great conversations and developments related to the community well-being project in the coming months."

Vital projects and ideas are accepted annually in August. The Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy Committee meets in October to review and prioritize projects, followed by a 30-day comment period. Visit www.regionfive.org to review the draft document. Comments and questions regarding this plan can be directed to Dawn Espe at despe@regionfive.org or 218-894-3233.

Visit www.eda.gov/ceds or www.regionfive.org to learn more about the 2016-21 Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy Committee.