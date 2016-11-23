Woman strikes cow with vehicle

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was called at 7:54 p.m. to the crash on Highway 1 and County Road 134 near Swanburg. The sheriff's office reported the driver, Linda Lee Janssen, 54, had minor injuries and was checked out at the scene by North Memorial Ambulance. Janssen was not transported to a hospital. The cow was dispatched by a deputy as it was severely injured. The owner of the cow was notified.