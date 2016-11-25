Search
    Crow Wing County committee meeting schedule

    The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

    7 p.m., Monday—Crow Wing County Association of Township Officers Fall Meeting at Daggett Brook Township Hall.

    9:30 a.m., Wednesday -- Natural Resources Advisory Committee at Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1.

    Dec. 5-6—Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

    Brainerd School Board

    Special school board meeting

    4 p.m. Tuesday

    Washington Educational Services Building, 804 Oak St., Brainerd

    1. Call to order—Director Tom Haglin

    2. Pledge of Allegiance

    3. Turn meeting over to Director Chris Robinson, facility chairperson

    4. Review final draft of the Comprehensive Long Range Facilities Plan—Steve Lund

    5. Administrative process outline and recommendation—Superintendent Laine Larson

    6. School board discussion

    7. Approval of next steps in the Comprehensive Long Range Facilities process

    8. Adjourn

    Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority

    Board of Commissioners meeting

    1 p.m. Wednesday

    Brainerd HRA Administrative Office, 324 East River Road, Brainerd

    1. Call to order

    2. Roll call

    3. Reading and approval of minutes

    4. Bills and communications

    a. Financial report

    b. HCV report

    c. Public housing report

    d. Executive director report

    5. Report of committees

    a. Brainerd Riverfront Committee

    6. Unfinished business

    7. New business

    a. 2017 budget approval

    b. Authorize year 2 contract with SEH

    8. Adjourn. Next meeting: Dec. 21

    Brainerd Public Library Board

    6 p.m. Wednesday

    Finance Committee meets prior to board meeting at 5:15 p.m.

    1. Call to order

    2. Roll Call/Introductions

    3. Approve Agenda

    4. Approve minutes of Oct. 26 meeting

    5. President's report

    6. Librarian's report

    7. Finance committee report

    8. Building and grounds committee report

    9. Policy committee report

    10. KRL Rep's report

    11. Friends of the Library

    12. Open Forum

    13. Unfinished Business

    14. New Business

    15. Adjourn

    The finance committee of the BPL Board meets prior to the regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m.

    Please contact the library at 218-829-5574 of you are unable to attend or have questions or comments for the BPL Board.

