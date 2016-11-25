7 p.m., Monday—Crow Wing County Association of Township Officers Fall Meeting at Daggett Brook Township Hall.

9:30 a.m., Wednesday -- Natural Resources Advisory Committee at Land Services Building, Meeting Room 1.

Dec. 5-6—Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis.

Brainerd School Board

Special school board meeting

4 p.m. Tuesday

Washington Educational Services Building, 804 Oak St., Brainerd

1. Call to order—Director Tom Haglin

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Turn meeting over to Director Chris Robinson, facility chairperson

4. Review final draft of the Comprehensive Long Range Facilities Plan—Steve Lund

5. Administrative process outline and recommendation—Superintendent Laine Larson

6. School board discussion

7. Approval of next steps in the Comprehensive Long Range Facilities process

8. Adjourn

Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Board of Commissioners meeting

1 p.m. Wednesday

Brainerd HRA Administrative Office, 324 East River Road, Brainerd

1. Call to order

2. Roll call

3. Reading and approval of minutes

4. Bills and communications

a. Financial report

b. HCV report

c. Public housing report

d. Executive director report

5. Report of committees

a. Brainerd Riverfront Committee

6. Unfinished business

7. New business

a. 2017 budget approval

b. Authorize year 2 contract with SEH

8. Adjourn. Next meeting: Dec. 21

Brainerd Public Library Board

6 p.m. Wednesday

Finance Committee meets prior to board meeting at 5:15 p.m.

1. Call to order

2. Roll Call/Introductions

3. Approve Agenda

4. Approve minutes of Oct. 26 meeting

5. President's report

6. Librarian's report

7. Finance committee report

8. Building and grounds committee report

9. Policy committee report

10. KRL Rep's report

11. Friends of the Library

12. Open Forum

13. Unfinished Business

14. New Business

15. Adjourn

The finance committee of the BPL Board meets prior to the regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m.

Please contact the library at 218-829-5574 of you are unable to attend or have questions or comments for the BPL Board.