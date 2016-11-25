Bridges of Hope names new executive director

After earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in creative and professional writing from Bemidji State University, Heisserer has 12 years of experience in nonprofit administration and human services and worked at Bridges of Hope in several different capacities since 2004. She assisted the organization in raising approximately $1.5 million during that time and was involved with the planning and startup of Common Goods thrift store in 2008-09.

"I am very happy to be serving in this capacity with Bridges of Hope," Heisserer stated in a news release. "I've had the opportunity to be a part of Bridges from the time we were serving just a few hundred households annually, and I've watched our organization grow and adapt to fit the community's needs over time. I am continually overwhelmed with gratitude by the support and partnerships we have in this community, and I'm looking forward to our next few years bring us."

Bridges of Hope board member Pastor Erika Nilsen said in the release the board feels strongly in their choice and what Heisserer will bring to the role.

"Bridges of Hope is very fortunate to have Kassie move into the executive director's position," Heisserer said. "Her commitment, passion and talents are undeniable. She will be a strong asset for the organization."