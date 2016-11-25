Submit Stories of Christmas by Dec. 2
The stories of Christmas have been a Brainerd Dispatch favorite since 1988. Each year we get wonderful stories, some humorous and light-hearted; others are thoughtful, touching remembrances. Winners will be published in the Dec. 23 edition of the Dispatch.
Tell us your story.
There will be three categories: kids' category for ages up to 12; juniors age 13-17; and adults, 18 and older. Prizes will be awarded.
Stories should be 300 words or less. Email the story to delynn.howard@brainerddispatch.com or mail to DeLynn Howard, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401 or drop it off at the Dispatch. All entries must include a name, address, phone number and age. Entries without this information will not be considered.
Deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 2.