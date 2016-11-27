2017 promises to be major construction year in Baxter

The sit-down restaurant is described as a high-turnover eatery. A 3,000-square-foot retail store is proposed next door. In May, the city looked at a traffic analysis to determine what level of traffic would mean a driveway intersection to link the Fruth property development with Excelsior Road would not be enough to handle the load. Based on a traffic analysis, the site would generate slightly less traffic than identified in a supplemental study looking at 1,100 vehicles per day versus 950 vehicles per day. The traffic analysis concluded a left turn lane would be striped on Excelsior Road into the Fruth site west of Frandsen Bank and that access would work for the site. And WSB and Associates reported while two accesses were considered, the one farther west that moves traffic away from the bank building entrance and potentially discourages motorists from using the bank entrance as an alternate access.

"The disadvantage is that it will be more difficult to set up a primary drive (aisle) through the site or future development to the south," the WSB analysis stated.

Development of the Fruth property was one of the considerations when the Baxter City Council first discussed putting in a roundabout south of Cub Foods. The roundabout received strong opposition from Joe Brenny at Brenny Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. Others, including Chris Quisberg, Cub Foods, and Chris Moran, Boomer Pizza, were not against doing something but as Quisberg said he wanted it to be the right thing for everyone involved.

The roundabout was proposed along with realigning the intersection where Edgewood Drive meets Excelsior road. Also part of the conversation is extending Fairview Road, which is the service road running parallel on the the north side of Highway 210, from its dead-end near Highway 371 to link to a roundabout with a reformed Edgewood and Excelsior intersection.

The intersection is now by Boomer Pizza and the Holiday Station and across the street from Frandsen Bank and Trust, all a short distance from Excelsior Road's crossing of Highway 371. When the prospect came up last spring for development of the Fruth property—now wooded and undeveloped land on the northwest corner from the coveted Highway 371 and 210 intersection—other factors in play included a remodeled Cub Foods and redevelopment of the nearby Gander Mountain site. Plans for that redevelopment include putting in two new buildings in the Gander Mountain parking lot closer to Edgewood Drive.

The Gander Mountain site was formerly home to Wal-Mart before it moved and built a superstore farther south. The move left excess parking capacity and the potential for additional retail and possible restaurant space just north of Taco Bell. Oppidan, a development company based in Minneapolis, bought the former 117,000-square foot site Wal-Mart site two years ago. Last summer, the Baxter City Council amended the zoning map and approved a planned unit development general plan for two new multi-tenant retail buildings at the Gander site. A couple of names were dropped regarding tenants, including Aspen Dental and Caribou Coffee. Names of the possible restaurants were not disclosed. The plan is for two retail centers, one with 9,000 square feet and one with 6,000 square feet. One building would include three tenants of two restaurants bordering a single retail store. The southerly most building would house Aspen Dental and the Caribou coffee shop with a drive-through window on the south end.

Construction is anticipated in spring of 2017. No plans were there for immediate work on the Gander building itself, which includes excess space that has long been vacant.

Northwoods Crossing and traffic concerns

Farther north and on the east side of Highway 371 North is the site of the Northwoods Crossing development.

The Northwoods Crossing development traffic study looked at two retail sites (each with 2,000 square feet), two restaurants without drive-thrus (with 40 seats each), a 25-seat restaurant with a drive-thru and a 20-seat coffee shop with a drive-thru.

Josh Doty, community development director, told the city council this month that considerable discussion at the city's planning commission revolved around the traffic issue. The developer paid for a traffic study for the site.

The Northwoods property is the former Wells Fargo site. Crews recently demolished the bank's satellite location along Highway 371 near Menards and Culver's. Developers were recently before the Baxter City Council asking for approval of a conditional use permits for two drive-thru businesses and joint parking for two 6,000-square-foot, multi-tenant retail buildings.

The buildings are planned for a mix of service retail and restaurants. One building would go where the Wells Fargo building once was and the second one will be constructed on the undeveloped lot next to Country Inn and Suites.

One point of concern was the traffic load on the south entrance to Menards from Dellwood Drive. Culver's also expressed a concern for the access, which lines up with Culver's drive aisle leading to its parking lot and drive-thru and traffic congestion. Culver's noted the morning traffic at the the restaurant and vehicles going to Menards along that route. The road, which the driveways access, is actually a Menards' private driveway. Watching traffic on any given day means seeing a number of vehicles with trailers headed to or from the Menards' garden center and access to building materials. Other vehicles are accessing the Culver's connection.

The traffic study recommended a center turn lane for left turns on Dellwood Drive. The planning commission recommended adding a dedicated right-turn lane on Dellwood Drive or provide the right of way so one could be constructed in the future. For Culver's the left and right turn lanes made sense and the development was good for the city and area, but the concern was to carefully consider the traffic patterns so the plan didn't make it worse for everyone.

"The planning commission had a concern about traffic in the area and felt the need for additional improvements," Doty said.

In a staff report at the Baxter City Council meeting earlier this month, staff noted adding a new northerly access on the private drive requires Menards approval. And Menards needs to be part of the conditional use permit for joint access.

The traffic study for the project looked at crash data and traffic volumes at the area and the main access point of Woida Road and Highway 371. The traffic analysis found the weekday morning and afternoon peak hours expected in 2018 will not exceed available turn lane storage or block driveways.

"However, by 2030 several locations were identified that would exceed turn lane storage and would block driveways," the WSB report stated.

The review asked for a modified drive access and a truck circulation plan. Recommendations included restriping Dellwood Drive to add a center left-turn lane from Woida north to the Menards' access. As traffic continues to increase with future development, the recommendation called for a review of operations at Woida Road and Dellwood Drive intersection as well as

The Northwoods Crossing development is expected to generate an additional 514 peak-hour trips in the morning for traffic and an additional 294 peak-hour trips in the afternoon.

Baratto Brothers Construction requested the conditional use permits for the Northwoods Crossing project. The city council approved them for the two drive-thru businesses, joint access and parking and for the development of the two multi-tenant buildings. The developer is required to submit a revised landscaping plan to meet the requirement for the minimum number of overstory trees, among other conditions. The site plan includes sidewalks and bike racks. Sixty-six parking spaces are required. Developers proposed planting 20 trees in addition to eight existing trees. The city ordinance requires 12 trees.

"I do believe that the Menards drive will be congested. I don't think there is any doubt," said council member Steve Barrows. "It is a very busy street. ... (What) they are proposing is probably the best that can be achieved in that particular area. And certainly we want to have economic development but that will become a very congested spot in the city. I'm not suggesting any kind of potential resolution to it. But I think we are all aware ... that is going to be a problem for us."

Barrows said those leaving the new development using the north access by Culver's who want to turn left may also see a problem.

"This is probably the best way to develop it at this point," Barrows said. "... In this particular case we don't even know what the businesses are going to be ... we're operating from a kind of blind perspective."

Barrows said given the facts the city has, this is probably the right way to go.

Doty said if the council was interested in right of way for a future right turn it may want to add that language.

Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson said having six businesses going in there is great to have the economic development but when the traffic movement fails it will be back on the city.

"Have we thought that all through, it's busy now," Olson said. "I certainly want to see the development but I also can hear the concerns of the neighboring businesses and whatnot around there too. When it starts to back up and jam and there is no other way out—was it all thought through. I'm not saying it wasn't."

Barrows said one thought was to see if Menards would be interested in making the street a one-way but that wasn't part of the discussion to this point.

The developer behind the project, Bill Bradford, Bradford Northwoods Development, said he hoped the council would take into consideration the economic impact to the community and to the applicant as well.

"We worked very hard with the city, Josh and his team, in coming up with a site plan that makes sense, that makes best use of both of the lots," Bradford said. "As you can see from the renditions and the drawings, I'm not cutting corners on the project itself. It's going to be a great addition to 371 North. It's going to be a great addition and making great use of a couple of pieces of property that have been sitting vacant for awhile."

Bradford pointed to taxes, payroll, jobs and said it is a good addition to the community.

"I don't disagree with anything you said," Olson told Bradford. "I know you have worked hard with Josh and we appreciate it."

Council member Todd Holman said the project is an infill project in the city and meets the zoning codes on all fronts and was adapted with conditions.

"We've done our due diligence," Holman said and the findings support approval of the project.

Council member Mark Cross asked if the easement for the right turn lane was enough or if there should be a note that if the right turn lane was needed the developer would pay for it.

Holman said the resolution he is approving includes the right-turn lane. Cross said his concern was when the lane needed to be constructed, who would pay for it.

HJ Development at Elmwood Drive

This month, the Baxter City Council also approved revised architectural plans for the HJ Development along Elder and Elmwood drives south of Costco.

This plan, the one including named retailers of T.J. Maxx, PetSmart and an un-named national sports retailer, first came before the city earlier this year. The development calls for an 89,179-square-foot multi-tenant building at 13499 Elmwood Drive. The plan calls for four tenants on the retail development on 8.87 acres of undeveloped land between Costco and J.C. Penney Co.

The revised architectural plans looked at changes in the elevations and color schemes.

With all these projects expected to be in full swing next year, Baxter will have one of its busiest construction seasons in recent memory.