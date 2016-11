1 / 3

A Grumpy Old Men themed fish house by Pine Insurance Agency drives along the parade route Friday during Aitkin’s World Famous Fish House Parade. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

A snow machine on the back of a truck creates snow that drifts towards the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative float Friday during Aitkin’s World Famous Fish House Parade. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

3 / 3