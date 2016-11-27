What's Doing Extra

Search
    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:41 p.m.

    Lois Club luncheon planned

    AITKIN—The Lois Club luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blackrock Apartments in Aitkin.

    Bring a dish to share at the potluck meal.

    For questions, call Lois Neuman at 218-927-3154 or Lois Johnson at 320-684-2000.

    We Care annual Christmas reunion set

    BAXTER—We Care annual Christmas reunion will be 6 p.m. Friday at the Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter. For those who want to participate, bring a $10 exchange gift.

    For those who plan to attend, call Linda at 218-821-7060.

