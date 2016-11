1 / 3

Kara Kollars concentrates on writing a letter to Santa Saturday during Brainerd’s Gnome for the Holidays event. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

Zaira Winkelman excitedly walks and talks with Santa Saturday after Santa arrived downtown on a Brainerd fire truck to meet with children during Brainerd’s Gnome for the Holidays event. Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

3 / 3