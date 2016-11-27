Memorable fine arts achievement: "Last year in the solo and ensemble contest in orchestra I did a piece called Bach's First Cello Suite and I got a 39 out of 40, which is really good. I practiced it for about two to three months. Mr. Frie (orchestra director) recommended it and I enjoyed playing it a lot."

Other fine arts activities: Knowledge bowl, Fifth Street Journal and debate.

Artist Most Admired: Edvard Grieg, a Norway composer.

When did you join orchestra: "I started on cello in sixth grade. My friend, who started playing the cello in fifth grade, liked it and told me I would like it too. I tried it and I really liked it and took the cello and pushed myself and practiced a lot. It was fun playing it and the sound it makes is pleasing and you want more of it."

Why did you pick the instrument: "I've tried other instruments. I've played the guitar for five or six years and I still play it. I am probably better at guitar than the cello. I bought a ukulele.

"I don't play for others, play for myself, just for me."

Why music: Hensel said all the background noises a person hears, such as a furnace or a coffee pot running that it is nice to play music or listen to music so nice if you want to stop thinking.

"If school or someone is getting on my nerves, music will always be there to help calm me ... Music is more of an escape for me than anything else."

How much time do you put into it: "At least two hours a day. I try to find time for music, which can be hard with academics and looking for a college to attend."

What college are you thinking: "I applied to 12-15 colleges and heard back from five so far. I am leaning toward going to Northland College in Wisconsin and major in English.

"My dream job would be a photojournalist so I could go places and experience life."

Favorite TV show: "The Get Down."

Last book read "Animal Farm."

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite movie: "Boyhood."

Favorite band: Logic, a rapper.

Sports/clubs: Tennis, Spanish Club and Key Club.

Best part of Thanksgiving: "Stuffing, the food. I really like stuffing."

Food you crave: "Mac and cheese or chicken nuggets."

Your biggest nightmare: "Being stuck somewhere and not being able to leave.

Favorite tennis player: Andy Murray.

Parents: Ron and Beth Hensel of Baxter.

Honorable mention: Alex Toensing, junior, Brainonian: "Alex is a great editor and leader for the yearbook. She has a great attitude and passion for yearbook. She does an amazing job."