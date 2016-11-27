Rollover injures 2
BAXTER—Two people were injured Saturday morning when icy roads led to a rollover crash.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2001 Ford pickup truck lost control while heading southbound on Highway 371 in Baxter, near milepost 28. The truck, driven by Brenda L. Chilson, 42, of North Branch, spun out and landed on a guard rail.
Both Brenda Chilson and a passenger, Jeffrey M. Chilson, 42, of Bloomington, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the state patrol reported.
The Baxter Police Department assisted the state patrol at the scene.