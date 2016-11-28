$1 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in St. Cloud

• Minnesota's lottery players won $2.4 million on 259,779 winning Powerball tickets,

• A $1 million winning ticket for the Nov. 26 drawing was purchased at Coborn's, 2118 Eighth St. N., in St. Cloud. Coborn's will receive a $5,000 winning ticket bonus. This is the sixth $1 million Powerball prize won in Minnesota so far in 2016.

• Powerball sales of $12.5 million from the 20-draw run generated more than $5.1 million for Lottery beneficiaries: $1.3 million for the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, $461,529 for the Game and Fish Fund, $461,529 for the Natural Resources Fund, $2.8 million for the state's general fund.

And $2.6 billion in proceeds have helped preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment in each of Minnesota's 87 counties. Lottery proceeds also help fund state programs, including education, public safety, health and human services.