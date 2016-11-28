Program delivers holiday spirit to Brainerd seniors citizens

In the Brainerd lakes area, the local Home Instead Senior Care office is inviting the community to celebrate with local senior citizens through the Be a Santa to a Senior program. The Home Instead Senior Care office, serving in the Brainerd lakes area serving Cass, Crow Wing, Todd, Morrison and Wadena counties, is helping to facilitate Be a Santa to a Senior, a community program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family during the holiday season. The program is made possible through the support of Brainerd lakes area businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.

"The holidays can be a troubling time for seniors. They may feel the absence or the distance of loved ones," said Deb Cranny of the Brainerd Home Instead Senior Care office, in a news release. "Be a Santa to a Senior provides a ray of hope for many seniors, and it means so much for them to know that people care and value them as members of our community."

The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with WJJY radio for community awareness. Home Instead has also partnered with Baxter Elementary and Forestview Middle School fifth grade to decorate gift bags.

Holiday shoppers are invited to participate in Be a Santa to a Senior by picking up a paper ornament at a participating location. Participating locations will display Be a Santa to a Senior trees from Nov. 28 to Dec. 14, which will be hung with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers may choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it back to the store with the ornament attached. There's no need to worry about wrapping—community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

"Be a Santa to a Senior provides a much-needed boost for seniors who may be isolated, not just through gifts, but through interaction and companionship," Cranny said. "We're so grateful to have a community that comes together to show our local seniors they are not alone during the holidays."

Be a Santa to a Senior trees may be found at the following locations:

• North Central Medical Supply, 314 Charles St., Brainerd,

• The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd,

• Black Bear Lodge & Saloon, 14819 Edgewood Drive, Baxter,

• Crow Wing County Social Services, 204 Laurel St., Brainerd,

• Guide Point Pharmacy, 108 S. Sixth St., Brainerd,

• Guide Point Pharmacy, 20 W. Main St., Crosby,

• The Woods Restaurant, 19624 County Highway 3, Brainerd,

• Caribou Coffee,425 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd,

• Caribou Coffee, 15175 Edgewood Drive, Baxter,

• Home Instead Senior Care, 108 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call Home Instead at 218-824-0077.