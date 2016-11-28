ATV rollover sends father and son to hospital

Jeremy Olsen, 31, of Cushing was operating the ATV and traveling north on Azure Road when he lost control, causing the ATV to roll, the sheriff's office reported. Olsen's son, Samuel Olsen, was a passenger and they were both transported to St Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries. Neither father nor son were wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office reported.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. and the sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Scandia Valley First Response Team, Scandia Valley Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance.