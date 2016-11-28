Crash sends Baxter man to hospital

The Baxter Police Department reported Douglas Mitchell Pearce, Baxter, was making a left-hand turn from Highway 371 to Clearwater Road, when he turned in front of another vehicle and the two crashed. Pearce was injured and transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. The other driver, Anthony Tyrone Robinson, 42, Brainerd, was not injured.