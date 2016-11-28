Local victim services provider receives training

Heather Anthony attended the Minnesota Victim Assistance Academy, sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Justice Programs. The academy was at Oak Ridge Conference Center and Hotel in Chaska, with victim service providers and criminal justice professionals graduating Nov. 18. Victim Services is a local nonprofit that provides more than 2,500 services to crime victims annually, including support services, court-related services, financial services and education.

"This is an invaluable opportunity to learn more about best practices in crime victim service," stated Executive Director Kathy Fleisher in a news release. "Resources for victims are strained. This training allows us to be more efficient and effective in helping victims through all stages of a crime, including initial reporting, maneuvering through our criminal justice system, and ultimately, their recovery."

This year's curricula addressed adverse childhood experiences, elder abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, ethics, victims' rights, tribal law, trauma assessment, crimes against children, stalking, restitution, identity theft and human trafficking. Faculty members are all Minnesota professionals with familiarity with the state's ever-evolving victim-related statutes.

The OJP provides leadership and resources to reduce crime in Minnesota, improve functioning of the criminal justice system and assist crime victims. To accomplish this, the office administers grants related to crime prevention and intervention; provides leadership and resources to help crime victims and advocates; works to protect crime victims' rights; provides reparations benefits to crime victims; and assists the criminal justice system in holding offenders responsible for the effects of their crimes.