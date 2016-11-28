Police Blotter - Nov. 29

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Saturday for theft and for having stolen identification and credit cards from a victim during a shoplifting report at Target, 14546 Dellwood Drive.

A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested at 5:13 p.m. Saturday for theft at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road. Both parties stated they were homeless and would not provide information to loss prevention.

A 38-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at 4:48 p.m. Friday after they were observed using cutting tools to remove loss prevention hardware and concealing items at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Two 20-year-olds were cited at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday for drug possession on Highway 371 and Woida Road.

PROPERTY DAMAGE—Report Saturday of unknown snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles that damaged the baseball field at Camp Vanasek Inc., 14307 Oakwood Drive.

THEFT—A 19-year-old female was cited Saturday for theft at Target.

A 27-year-old man was cited Saturday for theft at Mills Fleet Farm.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:07 a.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. A subject agreed to leave.

Report at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday of complainant missing her hearing aids and there are strange tracks near her house and outbuildings on the 4400 block of Highway 210. Officers determined the tracks were older tracks, possibly made by the postal office worker or family who plowed her out.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive, after hours. Subject told officers he was playing on his phone after a movie. He was advised to move.

Crow Wing sheriff

BURGLARY—Report at 7:39 p.m. Saturday of a burglary on the 13000 block of Smart Road, Brainerd.

Two reports Thursday of a burglary on the 10000 block of Wabigoniss Shores, Pine River.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:42 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road, Brainerd. There was an intoxicated male and he was taken to detox.

FIRE—Report at 5:57 p.m. Friday of a vehicle fire on the 18000 block of Highway 371, Brainerd.

Report at 5:48 p.m. Friday of a grass fire on the 27000 block of Partridge Avenue, Aitkin. Deputies responded and learned it was a controlled burn.

THEFT—Report at 12:39 p.m. Friday of a theft from a fish house on the 14000 block of Thompson Road, Brainerd.

ARREST—A 30-year-old man was arrested at 7:01 a.m. Friday following a report of a fight on the 22000 block of Bluegill Road, Ironton.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:01 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious person on the 8000 block of Paradise Beach Road. Deputies were unable to locate.

Report at 12:04 a.m. Thursday of suspicious activity on Wels Avenue and Jay Street, Brainerd.

Report at 11:15 p.m. Thursday of suspicious activity on Crow Wing County Road 25 and Ironwood Lane, Brainerd.

Nisswa police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:41 p.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle on the 5300 block of Nisswa Avenue. The report was unfounded.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated and a warrant during a stop on Highway 371 north of Pequot Lakes.

A 32-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were arrested at 1:11 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Lilac Street.

BURGLARY—Report at 11:58 a.m. Nov. 21 of a burglary on Red Rambler Drive, Jenkins, where items were taken.

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS—A 48-year-old woman was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Saturday for fifth-degree domestic assault and property damage following a report of a domestic on the 30000 block of Clubhouse Lane.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Saturday for DWI during a traffic stop on Crow Wing County Road 3 and Pelican Beach Road, Merrifield.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Nov. 21 for theft from the Rec Center, 9247 Breezy Point Drive.