The Temple Baptist tower still remained upright Monday afternoon, as the landmark on Oak Street in Brainerd was being demolished. The church was next to the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen. The church congregation is over 125 years old, however, the present building was dedicated Jan. 7, 1951, after earlier buildings burned down. More recently, the congregation moved to Laurel Street as Communitas Church. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch Video and Gallery